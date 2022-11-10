ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

CMA Awards: Stars walk the red carpet

By Sebastian Posey
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ClSIf_0j69nsHi00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – The stars of country music arrive for the 56 th Annual CMA Awards .

CMA Awards 2022: Winners

Hear from some of the legends of the business, the biggest hitmakers of today, and the brightest stars of tomorrow as they walked down the red carpet on their way into Bridgestone Arena at the heart of Music City.

PHOTOS: CMA Awards red carpet fashion

Country music superstar Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning are this year’s hosts. This will be Bryan’s second consecutive year hosting while Manning is making his first appearance as host of Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Check out some of the night’s biggest moments here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro

The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
Outsider.com

2022 CMA Awards Ratings Revealed

The 2022 CMA Awards have come and gone and the ratings are now out. After the numbers were put gathered, it was good news for the show. In fact, this was the most-watched edition of the awards show in the last three years. That’s quite an accomplishment. The audience was 10 CMA larger than last year’s.
AFP

Beyonce-Adele rematch set to dominate 2023 Grammys

Pop royalty Beyonce and Adele will face off at the Grammys once again, after the music titans released blockbuster albums that vaulted them to the front of the nominees list for the 2023 gala. Pop juggernaut Harry Styles, who the Academy has repeatedly snubbed, will also vie for six awards, including alongside Beyonce, Lamar and Adele for Record and Album of the Year.
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy