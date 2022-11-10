Missouri votes 'yes' for marijuana; KS among three states still saying 'no'

Missouri voters said 'yes' to legalizing marijuana at the ballot box this week; that has some Kansas police departments across the state line raising red flags.

The vote on the amendment in Missouri was closer than experts predicted, but marijuana legalization garnered about 53% support Tuesday.

Missouri is now among 21 states, and the District of Columbia, to legalize marijuana in the United States.

The new amendment changes the Missouri constitution, allowing residents 21 and older to possess up to three ounces of marijuana, and have up to a half-dozen flowering plants, six clones, and six seedlings.

The Missouri Department of Health previously said the earliest people will be able to buy recreational marijuana in Missouri is February.

State lawmakers in Kansas have failed to approve medical marijuana bills multiple times; Kansas is among only three states that has not implemented any kind of public-use marijuana program.

Employers will still have the final say on whether their employees can use marijuana; the new amendment does not prevent employers from enforcing their drug and alcohol-free workplace policies.

The Missouri amendment will erase past marijuana-related convictions for non-violent offenders, and those whose convictions didn’t include selling to minors, nor driving while high.