ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

CMA Awards: Red carpet fashion | PHOTOS

By Sebastian Posey
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1mVf_0j69nXwZ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Style and fashion were on full display at Country Music’s Biggest Night™! Check out some of the well-dressed stars on the red carpet of the 56 th Annual CMA Awards from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Hear from some of country music’s biggest stars from the red carpet .

RELATED: CMA Awards 2022’s biggest moments
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZN7Ik_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PixoU_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZW9RX_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPr3m_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0xYi_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Brian Kelley attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umD0C_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Miranda Lambert attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTVYK_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Caitlyn Smith attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtRwS_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8Opl_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Alexa Campbell attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBkYl_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Lindsay Ell attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZfWi_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Cole Swindell attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBz7m_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Ashley McBryde attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfSsx_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNJLC_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Dustin Lynch attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kocvZ_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3couDQ_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Breland attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFrAU_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Sarah Drew attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9mFk_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Jake Owen and Erica Hartlein attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPn7Q_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Dierks Bentley attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sqrws_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Elle King attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1va3Z7_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Jordan Davis attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYfco_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNKVj_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Reba McEntire attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsGfP_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Marcus King and Briley Hussey attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxOyT_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LoCash attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTAe7_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: HARDY and Caleigh Ryan attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8bRM_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDt6z_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Wynonna Judd attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIhZK_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZabB_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmRJ2_0j69nXwZ00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

And keep up with all the biggest winners and moments from the 2022 CMA Awards here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy