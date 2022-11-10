CMA Awards: Red carpet fashion | PHOTOS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Style and fashion were on full display at Country Music’s Biggest Night™! Check out some of the well-dressed stars on the red carpet of the 56 th Annual CMA Awards from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Hear from some of country music’s biggest stars from the red carpet .

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Brian Kelley attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Miranda Lambert attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Caitlyn Smith attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Alexa Campbell attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Lindsay Ell attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Cole Swindell attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Ashley McBryde attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Dustin Lynch attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Breland attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Sarah Drew attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Jake Owen and Erica Hartlein attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Dierks Bentley attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Elle King attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Jordan Davis attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Reba McEntire attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Marcus King and Briley Hussey attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LoCash attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: HARDY and Caleigh Ryan attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Wynonna Judd attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

And keep up with all the biggest winners and moments from the 2022 CMA Awards here .

