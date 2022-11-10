ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County detention officer charged for alleged relationship at jail

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago
A detention officer at the Athens-Clarke County Jail was arrested Wednesday after she was charged with violating her oath of office for allegedly having a relationship with an inmate.

Karen B. Amaya, 35, of Athens is charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a male prisoner who has been incarcerated since February, according to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

A violation of the oath of office charge is a felony.

Police chase:Athens police chase that nearly injured three officers ends in Colbert woman's arrest

Crypto fraud:Former Athens resident pleads guilty in $3.3 billion cryptocurrency fraud

Amaya, who was hired as a detention officer in March 2021, was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 10, then after the investigation led to a warrant she was served with a notice that she would be fired on Nov. 7.

“The sheriff’s office has a sworn duty to uphold the law. The trust of the public we serve is critical to that mission. I will not tolerate conduct that damages that trust,” Clarke County Sheriff John Q. Williams said in a statement released after the arrest.

Amaya was booked into the jail, then released a short time later on a $2,400 bond.

