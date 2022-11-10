'Weathered everything well': Palm Beach escapes significant damage from Hurricane Nicole

Palm Beach escaped significant damage from Hurricane Nicole , and cleanup efforts were underway early Thursday morning.

Nicole made landfall as a 75-mph hurricane at 3 a.m. today on Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach.

By 7 a.m., it had been downgraded to a 60-mph tropical storm and was about 55 miles east of Tampa. A tropical storm warning for Florida's east coast south of Jupiter was canceled.

Town officials began assessing damages early this morning, and were pleased with how little they saw.

"We seem to have weathered everything well," Police Department spokesman Capt. William Rothrock said.

There was no reported damage to town buildings by mid-morning, Public Works Director Paul Brazil said, though he cautioned that it's early in the assessment process.

Power outages were isolated and minor throughout the town, Rothrock said, and some sections of the Lake Trail remained flooded.

Town beaches will remain closed because of surf conditions, but they are expected to reopen Friday morning, the town said. Public beach accesses from Sunrise Road to Wells Road will remain closed through Thursday due to erosion and safety concerns.

The town rescinded the state of emergency order it issued Tuesday, Town Manager Kirk Blouin said. The order closed parks and beaches in the town until further notice.

Several traffic signals were out in the Midtown area early today, and there were downed power lines in the North End. A large tree also was down at 1446 N. Ocean Blvd.

Town police and Florida Power & Light crews were on the scene, the town said.

Three small vessels washed up onto private property near the Palm Beach Inlet, Rothrock said, and another vessel was half-submerged in the Intracoastal Waterway near the North End.

Rothrock said Town Police will spend the day responding to any calls for service, and will canvass the town for anything out of place or suspicious from overnight.

The town is surveying the beaches, and Brazil said there has been significant erosion in some areas.

The seas are still too high to quantify any losses of volume, he added.

All storm and sanitary stations remained operational.

Crews have been clearing debris from town roadways, and residential garbage and yard waste collection will resume later in the day today. Recycling will resume Monday.

Town Hall reopened at noon today, and all town services resumed at that time. The Mandel Recreation Center also reopened at noon.

Phipps Ocean Park and Seaview Park Tennis Centers as well as the Palm Beach Par 3 are expected to open Friday morning.

Construction crews were back at work with crew members at several sites in the North End and Midtown telling the Daily News that there was no damage.

Palm Beach Public School and Palm Beach Day Academy will reopen Friday after being closed Wednesday and Thursday.

