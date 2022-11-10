Read full article on original website
CrossTower Sends in Offer as Voyager Digital Reopens Bidding
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange Voyager Digital which was won by now-troubled digital asset trading platform FTX in a bid after rejecting a buyout from FTX and its associate Alameda Research recently reopened its bidding process after FTX filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a United States court and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried resigned.
Sequoia’s investment in FTX has not affected its fund
Sequoia Capital, a leading venture capital firm, has written down its investment in the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX to zero. It is worth noting that the firm was one of the investors in the exchange’s $900 million investment round in July 2021, which helped increase the exchange’s valuation to $18 billion.
Huobi Global Publish Asset Transparency Report Revealing $3.5B in Holdings
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global has published an assets transparency report to reassure customers of the safety of their funds. According to the report, the exchange still has holdings estimated to be worth $3.5 billion in both its hot and cold reserves. With the sudden crash of Bahamian crypto exchange FTX after Binance pulled out of the acquisition agreement, many crypto players have expressed concerns about the industry.
Binance CEO compares FTX collapse with 2008 global financial crisis
The CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange platform Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has recently stated that he believes the cryptocurrency market will be able to rebuild itself once the full consequences of FTX’s implosion is felt. During a conference in Indonesia, Zhao warned that a large number of...
Kraken Freezes Accounts Owned by FTX and its Executives
United States crypto trading platform, Kraken has frozen accounts operated by beleaguered Bahamian crypto exchange FTX, its associate Alameda Research and their executives. This action followed the Chapter 11 bankruptcy which was filed in a U.S court by FTX after the world’s largest digital asset service provider Binance refused to progress with its plans to acquire FTX.
El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao
According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
Troubled Celsius Network wants extension of Exclusivity Period
Celsius Network, an insolvent crypto lender has yet to execute its restructuring plan, even after four months of Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The ailing lender has now submitted a petition to the court asking for permission to submit its reorganization plan after the original deadline has passed. On Twitter, Celsius disclosed on Thursday that the job is complex and must be well planned.
Hong Kong Calls for Increased Supervision and Transparency after FTX Fall
In a bid to avoid other situations like that of FTX, Hong Kong’s financial secretary Paul Chan has called for proper supervision and transparency when handling digital assets in the country. According to the release by the Hong Kong government, while it is important to embrace innovation and technology,...
BIS Says Rising Prices Accounts for Mass Crypto Adoption
A report from the analysis made by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) shows that retail customers are attracted to the crypto industry by the rising price of Bitcoin (BTC) and not by their animosity toward other financial institutions, especially, banks. The document which was published on Monday attempted to demystify the connection between Bitcoin prices, crypto trading, and retail adoption.
Binance CEO CZ Shares Safety Tips to Users of Crypto Platforms
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO and co-founder of Binance has shared some red flags investors using cryptocurrency exchange platforms should look out for while these platforms declare their proof of assets. According to the veteran’s words in a recent tweet, large inflows and outflows from exchange-related addresses before or after...
Bankrupt FTX May Have 1M Creditors, New Filing Shows
There are indications that FTX, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a few days ago after its founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried resigned, may have more than one million creditors. According to the newly released bankruptcy document filed to the federal court database system PACER, “As...
Singapore’s MAS Reiterates FTX Does Not Operate in the City
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has come out to assure residents and the media world that the now-bankrupt FTX Derivatives Exchange was not operating in the country prior to its collapse. “The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said today, in response to media queries, that FTX.com does not operate...
Binance Reveals Plan to Launch Industry Recovery Fund
Global leading digital asset service provider Binance, which recently pulled out of its agreement to acquire troubled FTX, has announced its plan to launch an industry recovery fund. According to a tweet by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Binance, Changpeng Zhao popularly known as CZ, the fund will be...
Ripple Publishes Regulatory White paper for UK Policymakers
Riding on its growing presence in London, blockchain payment firm Ripple Labs Inc has published a regulatory white paper for policymakers in the UK regarding the crypto industry. The published whitepaper focuses on the Financial Markets and Services Bill which will become the nation’s crypto regulatory framework after it is...
Stocks Gain Ground After Wholesale Inflation Eases in U.S.
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing.The S&P 500 index rose 1.2% as of 12:53 p.m. Eastern. More than 80% of stocks in the benchmark index gained ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130 points, or 0.4%, to 33,667 and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%.Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest gains. Apple jumped 2.1%. Walmart surged 7.3% after reporting strong financial results, raising...
Taiwan Semiconductor soars 14% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys $4 billion stake
There is no indication of whether Warren Buffett initiated the stake in Taiwan Semi or if one of his portfolio managers did.
Trust Wallet Announces Launch of Browser Extension
Popular mobile crypto wallet provider, Trust Wallet has continued in its leading strides with the launch of a browser extension that supports a variety of tokens. According to the release by the wallet provider, the extension which offers support for browsers like Google Chrome, Opera, Brave, and Edge will scale accessibility to cryptocurrency.
Subway is accepting Bitcoin payments on three of its stores in Berlin
While several big names are embracing the cryptocurrency industry, Subway, an international American fast food restaurant chain, joined the movement as well. Three of its Berlin-based locations have begun accepting bitcoin as payment. Crypto aficionados are in for a treat as three of Subway’s Berlin locations have begun taking Bitcoin...
Elon Musk criticizes SBF, emphasizes the importance of cold wallet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly stated that he discussed the Twitter deal in depth with Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), before the transaction was finalized. In addition to that, the business magnate and investor also offered some future projections. Recently, Musk participated in a conversation taking place on Twitter with more than...
Solana Developers to Fork Serum Following FTX Hack
Developers in the Solana ecosystem have created new codes to fork Serum, a decentralized exchange software built on the protocol that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. The move became necessary after an alleged compromise was reported to have occurred with FTX. According to a source on Twitter, many...
