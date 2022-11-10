ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Joe H
4d ago

Face it. The Republicans, nation wide ran a terrible campaign. A 5th grader could have done a better job.Take Georgia for example. Hershel Walker for U.S. Senate. He can't string two thoughts or sentences together. And he's the best the Republican party can do??

Steven Cooley
4d ago

get us some actual republicans to vote for instead of these tea party numb nuts and we may get somewhere

The Center Square

Illinois' election the most contested in two decades

(The Center Square) – The Illinois general midterm election wrapped up last week and included more voters than any gubernatorial election since 1998. With 3.8 million Illinoisans voting in 79 competitive Illinois House elections, the state's 2022 general election was the most contested in the past two decades. Races included Congressional seats, Illinois House and Senate races, and a constitutional amendment. Bryce Hill of the Illinois Policy Institute explained why...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Republicans expect change in party leadership at Illinois statehouse

(The Center Square) – With Illinois Republicans losing ground in the Illinois House following last week’s election, a change in leadership is expected. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s office announced he’s secured a second term as Illinois House Speaker for the term that begins mid-January. “The people of Illinois have called on House Democrats to continue our efforts to move our state forward, and with the support of an...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands

With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

Illinois lawmakers back in Springfield for fall veto session

SPRINGFIELD – With the Illinois General Assembly back at the Capitol Tuesday, House Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) lays out his expectation for one of the big issues, the “Safe-T Act.”. A key provision of that package, which passed almost two years ago, is the end of cash bail...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

ALEC weighs in on Illinois' 'workers' rights' amendment

It appears the outcome of Amendment One in Illinois is going to be a close vote, but a nonpartisan organization is waving a red flag on the possible repercussions if it passes. Amendment One would amend the Illinois Constitution to add the right to collective bargaining for employees to negotiate...
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

First Lady Jill Biden In Illinois Today

First Lady Jill Biden is stopping in Illinois today. The First Lady will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The group will visit District 214’s Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows to meet with students in the school’s Career Pathways program. They will also stop at Aon in Chicago. The visit is designed highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
Axios

Democrats win Illinois ... for now

Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/14/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) After months of being criticized by Republicans, a few Democrats, and law enforcement officials around the state on provisions in the criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act, the word out now is to “not” expect any major changes in the bill, which is set to take effect January 1st, 2023. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, including the end of the cash bail system. Democratic leaders now say lawmakers will be clarifying the original language during the fall veto session, but no major changes are likely to be made. Lawmakers return to Springfield for the first half of the veto session tomorrow.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois’ Amendment 1 too close to call

(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night. Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

2022 Illinois Election Results

                                         Results Midterm Elections 2022 Illinois is voting for all statewide offices, two state supreme court justices, plus U.S. House seats  and one U.S. Senate seat. Track the results at the link above. 
ILLINOIS STATE

