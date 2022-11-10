Read full article on original website
Joe H
4d ago
Face it. The Republicans, nation wide ran a terrible campaign. A 5th grader could have done a better job.Take Georgia for example. Hershel Walker for U.S. Senate. He can't string two thoughts or sentences together. And he's the best the Republican party can do??
3
Steven Cooley
4d ago
get us some actual republicans to vote for instead of these tea party numb nuts and we may get somewhere
5
Illinois' election the most contested in two decades
(The Center Square) – The Illinois general midterm election wrapped up last week and included more voters than any gubernatorial election since 1998. With 3.8 million Illinoisans voting in 79 competitive Illinois House elections, the state's 2022 general election was the most contested in the past two decades. Races included Congressional seats, Illinois House and Senate races, and a constitutional amendment. Bryce Hill of the Illinois Policy Institute explained why...
Republicans expect change in party leadership at Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – With Illinois Republicans losing ground in the Illinois House following last week’s election, a change in leadership is expected. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s office announced he’s secured a second term as Illinois House Speaker for the term that begins mid-January. “The people of Illinois have called on House Democrats to continue our efforts to move our state forward, and with the support of an...
NBC Chicago
With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands
With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
wjbc.com
Illinois lawmakers back in Springfield for fall veto session
SPRINGFIELD – With the Illinois General Assembly back at the Capitol Tuesday, House Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) lays out his expectation for one of the big issues, the “Safe-T Act.”. A key provision of that package, which passed almost two years ago, is the end of cash bail...
Illinois Democrats maintain control of all levers of state government
As votes continued to be tallied Wednesday, returns showed Illinois Democrats would hold every statewide elected office and maintain supermajorities in the General Assembly while extending their majority on the Illinois Supreme Court. After a fiery election night speech in which Gov. JB Pritzker excoriated the Republican Party as “unwilling...
Democrat Eric Sorensen's win keeps Illinois House seat with Democrats
Former TV weatherman Eric Sorensen has won the Illinois House seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Cheri Bustos, defeating Republican challenger Esther Joy King.
advantagenews.com
ALEC weighs in on Illinois' 'workers' rights' amendment
It appears the outcome of Amendment One in Illinois is going to be a close vote, but a nonpartisan organization is waving a red flag on the possible repercussions if it passes. Amendment One would amend the Illinois Constitution to add the right to collective bargaining for employees to negotiate...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
959theriver.com
First Lady Jill Biden In Illinois Today
First Lady Jill Biden is stopping in Illinois today. The First Lady will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The group will visit District 214’s Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows to meet with students in the school’s Career Pathways program. They will also stop at Aon in Chicago. The visit is designed highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs.
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
Illinois Republicans' dissent reason to blame for Bailey defeat, says former state party chairman
A former Republican leader, Tim Schneider said a lack of money and unity may be among the reasons that GOP hopeful Darren Bailey fell short in the race for governor of Illinois.
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
Election 2022 results: Illinois voters weigh in on Worker's Rights Amendment to state constitution
Illinois voters decided issues in referendums on Election Day.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/14/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) After months of being criticized by Republicans, a few Democrats, and law enforcement officials around the state on provisions in the criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act, the word out now is to “not” expect any major changes in the bill, which is set to take effect January 1st, 2023. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, including the end of the cash bail system. Democratic leaders now say lawmakers will be clarifying the original language during the fall veto session, but no major changes are likely to be made. Lawmakers return to Springfield for the first half of the veto session tomorrow.
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
wmay.com
Illinois’ Amendment 1 too close to call
(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night. Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
2022 Illinois Election Results
Results Midterm Elections 2022 Illinois is voting for all statewide offices, two state supreme court justices, plus U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat. Track the results at the link above.
kcur.org
Amendment 3 passed in Missouri. Here's how the state will roll out legal marijuana
Missouri, a deeply Republican state, is among the steady shift in the United States to legalize marijuana. Voters weighed in on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational cannabis, with 53% of voters in favor. Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for Legal MO 2022, shared the timeline for the rollout, funding and revenue plans,...
