NYDIG: ‘Do not invest’ in ‘non-Bitcoin’ crypto or DeFi
A report by Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, Head of Research at NYDIG, caught headlines recently. In the piece, they explain why their company “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. The New York Digital Investment Group...
El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao
According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
CrossTower Sends in Offer as Voyager Digital Reopens Bidding
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange Voyager Digital which was won by now-troubled digital asset trading platform FTX in a bid after rejecting a buyout from FTX and its associate Alameda Research recently reopened its bidding process after FTX filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a United States court and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried resigned.
Binance Reveals Plan to Launch Industry Recovery Fund
Global leading digital asset service provider Binance, which recently pulled out of its agreement to acquire troubled FTX, has announced its plan to launch an industry recovery fund. According to a tweet by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Binance, Changpeng Zhao popularly known as CZ, the fund will be...
Hong Kong Calls for Increased Supervision and Transparency after FTX Fall
In a bid to avoid other situations like that of FTX, Hong Kong’s financial secretary Paul Chan has called for proper supervision and transparency when handling digital assets in the country. According to the release by the Hong Kong government, while it is important to embrace innovation and technology,...
St Kitts and Nevis Ways to Make Bitcoin Cash Legal Tender
St Kitts and Nevis may be the next sovereign state to legalize digital currencies, specifically Bitcoin Cash (BCH) by 2023. The island’s Prime Minister Terrance Drew said the country is exploring due diligence with respect to the legalization of Bitcoin Cash, a digital asset that is currently widely accepted by businesses in the region.
Troubled Celsius Network wants extension of Exclusivity Period
Celsius Network, an insolvent crypto lender has yet to execute its restructuring plan, even after four months of Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The ailing lender has now submitted a petition to the court asking for permission to submit its reorganization plan after the original deadline has passed. On Twitter, Celsius disclosed on Thursday that the job is complex and must be well planned.
CoinShares reports 11% of its total net asset value stuck on FTX
Approximately 11% of the total net asset value of CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group, is stuck on the crypto exchange FTX. Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital, which is also having similar problems, has more than $76 million in exposure to the struggling company. CoinShares affected...
Singapore’s MAS Reiterates FTX Does Not Operate in the City
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has come out to assure residents and the media world that the now-bankrupt FTX Derivatives Exchange was not operating in the country prior to its collapse. “The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said today, in response to media queries, that FTX.com does not operate...
Edward Snowden Prediction Reflects Optimism in the Crypto Industry
Former CIA employee and popular technical specialist Edward Snowden has voiced his opinion about the cryptocurrency industry and Bitcoin (BTC). Snowden showed some optimism concerning the crypto market, he believes that BTC will be revived very soon and may eventually reach the levels that it previously got to towards the end of 2021.
Bankrupt FTX May Have 1M Creditors, New Filing Shows
There are indications that FTX, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a few days ago after its founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried resigned, may have more than one million creditors. According to the newly released bankruptcy document filed to the federal court database system PACER, “As...
Binance CEO CZ Shares Safety Tips to Users of Crypto Platforms
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO and co-founder of Binance has shared some red flags investors using cryptocurrency exchange platforms should look out for while these platforms declare their proof of assets. According to the veteran’s words in a recent tweet, large inflows and outflows from exchange-related addresses before or after...
Bitcoin price analysis for 14 November 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 14 November 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the first day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Says FTX is the Opposite of BTC
So many opinions have been voiced since the implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Nayib Bukele President of El Salvador has attempted to draw a line between FTX and the world’s largest cryptocurrency by trading volume Bitcoin (BTC). In his opinion, FTX is the opposite of BTC while FTX is also likened to a Ponzi Scheme.
US Judge Approves More Amicus Briefs For Ripple and SEC Lawsuit
Several entities have submitted requests to file an amicus brief in support of Ripple in its case against the United Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Reports have it that U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres has finally approved some of such requests. A Twitter post shared by James K. Filan, a former federal prosecutor shows the order.
Solana Developers to Fork Serum Following FTX Hack
Developers in the Solana ecosystem have created new codes to fork Serum, a decentralized exchange software built on the protocol that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. The move became necessary after an alleged compromise was reported to have occurred with FTX. According to a source on Twitter, many...
Bahamas Regulators to Investigate FTX Over Criminal Misconduct
While FTX is still reeling from the impact of its liquidity crunch and recently filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, more investigations are springing up from various angles. The latest is the Royal Bahamas Police Force investigation for suspected criminal misconduct. Notably, financial investigators and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) have launched a probe into the bankrupt FTX headquarters on its island FTX Digital Markets Ltd.
