ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy amid $8 billion shortfall

FTX Trading on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping a sudden and startling downfall for one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from the company, which appointed John J. Ray III as its new chief executive. Bankman-Fried plans to stay with FTX while it works through the bankruptcy process, according to a statement on Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

FTX Files for Bankruptcy in Wake of Binance Halting Acquisition, CEO Resigns

Beleaguered cryptocurrency platform FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, in the wake of rival Binance backing out of a plan to acquire it. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned from his position, but will remain to assist with an orderly transition to successor John J. Ray III. The company's troubles entered the...
thecoinrise.com

El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao

According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
forkast.news

Coinbase officially enters the fray in XRP lawsuit to support Ripple against SEC

U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has officially submitted its amicus brief to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the lawsuit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed in 2020 against Ripple. Fast facts. Coinbase, which claimed to be the largest crypto trading platform in the U.S. by trading volume, filed the...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
morningbrew.com

FTX’s imminent collapse is Defcon 1 for crypto

On Monday, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) tweeted, “FTX is fine. Assets are fine.” Well, now he looks like the little meme dog in the burning house. On Tuesday, No. 1 crypto exchange Binance signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire its rival FTX. And on Wednesday…Binance called off that deal.
WASHINGTON STATE
zycrypto.com

Ripple Lawsuit: SEC’s Win Against This Blockchain Firm in High-Profile Securities Case Unnerves XRP Army

Ripple adherents have continued to fret over a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) win in a securities lawsuit filed against blockchain-based file-sharing network LBRY. James Filan, a former federal prosecutor who has been updating the crypto community on the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit, shared the judgment detailing how the...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
u.today

Ripple Reported to Settle with SEC, FTX CEO Posts Mysterious Tweets, Over Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents top four crypto news stories over the past day. Yesterday, members of the XRP community watching Maria Bartiromo's show "Mornings with Maria" were surprised to see a chyron reading: "SEC VS. RIPPLE SETTLEMENT EXPECTED TOMORROW." The bombshell chyron appeared during an interview with Bitcoin advocate Natalie Brunell. Neither Bartiromo nor Brunell mentioned anything about the settlement part when discussing the Ripple case. Later that day, as shared by Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, Ripple’s spokesperson denied the report about the fintech giant reaching a settlement with the regulator. As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the lawsuit was likely to end in the first half of 2023.
thecoinrise.com

NYDIG: ‘Do not invest’ in ‘non-Bitcoin’ crypto or DeFi

A report by Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, Head of Research at NYDIG, caught headlines recently. In the piece, they explain why their company “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. The New York Digital Investment Group...
cryptopotato.com

Hedge Fund Loses Majority of Funds Because of FTX Bankruptcy

This hedge fund left most of its assets on FTX, and ultimately paid the price. As contagion fears around FTX’s collapse continue to spread, one hedge fund manager has already admitted that his business is virtually ruined. Travis Kling – Chief Investment Officer of Ikigai – said on Monday...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves 3.7k BTC Dormant Since 10 Years Ago

On-chain knowledge exhibits a Bitcoin whale has moved a 3.7k BTC stack that had beforehand been sitting idle since 10 years in the past. Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Transfers Cash Sitting Idle Since 2012. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these cash moved by the OG whale had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy