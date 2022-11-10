Read full article on original website
BlockFi is reportedly preparing for layoffs and may file for bankruptcy as FTX's implosion weighs on the the crypto lender
BlockFi is preparing for possible bankruptcy amid "significant exposure" to failed exchange FTX, WSJ reported. BlockFi last week paused withdrawals and limited activity on the exchange, and is preparing for layoffs, per the report. FTX filed for bankruptcy last Friday after failing to line up a rescue amid a liquidity...
Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy amid $8 billion shortfall
FTX Trading on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping a sudden and startling downfall for one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from the company, which appointed John J. Ray III as its new chief executive. Bankman-Fried plans to stay with FTX while it works through the bankruptcy process, according to a statement on Friday.
CNET
FTX Files for Bankruptcy in Wake of Binance Halting Acquisition, CEO Resigns
Beleaguered cryptocurrency platform FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, in the wake of rival Binance backing out of a plan to acquire it. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned from his position, but will remain to assist with an orderly transition to successor John J. Ray III. The company's troubles entered the...
CNBC
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried lost billions and the company filed for bankruptcy—it could signal the 'demise' of crypto, expert says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao
According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
forkast.news
Coinbase officially enters the fray in XRP lawsuit to support Ripple against SEC
U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has officially submitted its amicus brief to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the lawsuit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed in 2020 against Ripple. Fast facts. Coinbase, which claimed to be the largest crypto trading platform in the U.S. by trading volume, filed the...
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
morningbrew.com
FTX’s imminent collapse is Defcon 1 for crypto
On Monday, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) tweeted, “FTX is fine. Assets are fine.” Well, now he looks like the little meme dog in the burning house. On Tuesday, No. 1 crypto exchange Binance signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire its rival FTX. And on Wednesday…Binance called off that deal.
zycrypto.com
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC’s Win Against This Blockchain Firm in High-Profile Securities Case Unnerves XRP Army
Ripple adherents have continued to fret over a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) win in a securities lawsuit filed against blockchain-based file-sharing network LBRY. James Filan, a former federal prosecutor who has been updating the crypto community on the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit, shared the judgment detailing how the...
US stocks fall after biggest weekly gain since June while crypto tries to rebound from the FTX bankruptcy
US stocks slipped Monday following a massive rally last week that was sparked by upbeat inflation data. The October CPI report showed a cooler-than-expected increase, but a Fed official warned there are still more rate hikes to come. Cryptocurrencies edged up after Binance announced a recovery fund for projects that...
FTX made a cryptocurrency that brought in millions. Then it brought down the company
The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX made real money off of its own digital currency, called FTT. That currency is practically worthless now, but investors continue to trade it.
u.today
Ripple Reported to Settle with SEC, FTX CEO Posts Mysterious Tweets, Over Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents top four crypto news stories over the past day. Yesterday, members of the XRP community watching Maria Bartiromo's show "Mornings with Maria" were surprised to see a chyron reading: "SEC VS. RIPPLE SETTLEMENT EXPECTED TOMORROW." The bombshell chyron appeared during an interview with Bitcoin advocate Natalie Brunell. Neither Bartiromo nor Brunell mentioned anything about the settlement part when discussing the Ripple case. Later that day, as shared by Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, Ripple’s spokesperson denied the report about the fintech giant reaching a settlement with the regulator. As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the lawsuit was likely to end in the first half of 2023.
FTX bankruptcy filings in, French central bank wants quick regulation
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Collapsed crypto exchange FTX outlined a "severe liquidity crisis" in official bankruptcy filings released on Tuesday, as regulators opened probes and called for the faster implementation of rules for the hamstrung industry.
US crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts owned by FTX and Alameda after talking to law enforcement
Crypto exchange Kraken has frozen accounts owned by FTX and Alameda Research to protect creditors. Kraken said it took the move after speaking to law enforcement about the handful of accounts. Bahamas police are investigating FTX, which has filed for bankruptcy, over potential criminal misconduct. Crypto exchange Kraken has frozen...
thecoinrise.com
NYDIG: ‘Do not invest’ in ‘non-Bitcoin’ crypto or DeFi
A report by Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, Head of Research at NYDIG, caught headlines recently. In the piece, they explain why their company “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. The New York Digital Investment Group...
cryptopotato.com
Hedge Fund Loses Majority of Funds Because of FTX Bankruptcy
This hedge fund left most of its assets on FTX, and ultimately paid the price. As contagion fears around FTX’s collapse continue to spread, one hedge fund manager has already admitted that his business is virtually ruined. Travis Kling – Chief Investment Officer of Ikigai – said on Monday...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves 3.7k BTC Dormant Since 10 Years Ago
On-chain knowledge exhibits a Bitcoin whale has moved a 3.7k BTC stack that had beforehand been sitting idle since 10 years in the past. Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Transfers Cash Sitting Idle Since 2012. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these cash moved by the OG whale had...
cryptoglobe.com
$SOL Whale in Danger as It Faces a Potential $52 Million Liquidation, Suggests on-Chain Data
Data from the Solana ($SOL) blockchain has revealed that a large whale is facing a potential liquidation of around $52 million worth of the cryptocurrency as its price tumbles over the collapse of the popular cryptocurrency trading platform FTX. According to popular crypto journalist Colin Wu, a Solana whale is...
