Becket, MA

WSBS

Is it Legal to Speak to People on an Elevator in Massachusetts?

It seems like every state has some outdated or just plain old weird laws. Take Massachusetts for example, we have covered the strange laws regarding the penalties for defacing a milk carton along with scaring a pigeon in Massachusetts. How about the "no more than three sandwiches" rule at Massachusetts wakes? These are just three examples of bizarre laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts but aren't really enforced in this day in age, thank goodness. You can dive deeper into these laws as well as 28 additional strange Massachusetts laws by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Bay State Residents: MOOLAH MOOLAH MOOLAH Is On the Way!

Massachusetts residents: We have previously discussed the possibility of adding some extra money in your pocket courtesy of a recent surplus in funds available from Boston and the timing on this is perfect with a capital P! Here are some grim statistics as inflation continues to put a choke hold on those trying to make ends meet:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Can You be Fired or Penalized While on FMLA in Massachusetts?

Back in 2017 when I had my transplant surgery at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, I had to get all of my ducks in a row with my employer. I had to make sure I notified all of the necessary parties in Human Resources as well as my co-workers at the radio station that would be filling in for me while I was off. Plus, I had to fill out and submit the appropriate paperwork prior to my time away.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)

As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WATCH: Shark Spotted on Camera Swimming in Massachusetts Lagoon

It's not exactly 'JAWS', but over this past Veterans Day weekend, a shark was spotted and caught on camera in a Massachusetts lagoon as it went for a swim near the shore. Perhaps it is no coincidence that 'JAWS' was filmed in Martha's Vineyard (despite taking place in a fictional town known as Amity Island in New York). But over the weekend, there happened to be shark seen swimming in a lagoon, also known as the Vineyard Haven Harbor waters.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact

A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10

BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities

We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
country1025.com

These are the 5 Most Popular Holiday Side Dishes In Massachusetts, Ranked

In case you can’t find a turkey this year, there are plenty of wild turkeys roaming around and taking over my town (and yard daily) so DM me for details (I’M KIDDING!). Let’s talk side dishes. Campbells just released their “State of the Sides 2022.” Here are some highlights sprinkled in amongst the TOP 5 MOST POPULAR HOLIDAY SIDE DISHES IN MASSACHUSETTS for this year. Is your fav #1? Read on…
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WUPE

