Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘among many teams to express interest’ in Bryan Reynolds (report)
The Red Sox have expressed interest in trading for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported. Boston clearly needs to add an outfielder this offseason. Red Sox outfielders combined to bat .243 with a .301 on-base percentage, .375 slugging percentage, .676 OPS and only 39 homers in 2022.
Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday
A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?
The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
Former Phillies Star John Kruk Quietly Retired in the Middle of a Game and Watched the Rest From His Couch
John Kruk was a remarkably consistent hitter, but one of his greatest achievements was the incredible way he left the game. The post Former Phillies Star John Kruk Quietly Retired in the Middle of a Game and Watched the Rest From His Couch appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Yankees could have two superstar pitchers in their sights this free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to Huston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander coming off a Cy Young caliber season. Verlander is 39 years old, rejecting a one-year, $25 million offer from general manager Brian Cashman last off-season, but the Yankees GM might have another chance. However, there’s another starter on the market that could fit the bill nicely as well, especially if the Bombers strike out on Verlander.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Boston Red Sox reportedly showing interest in All-Star outfielder, eyeing multiple trade targets
The Boston Red Sox head into the winter coming off a disappointing 2022 season with all eyes now on the
Yankees have competition from 2 teams for Anthony Rizzo in free agency
The New York Yankees can’t afford to lose Anthony Rizzo to free agency, since they don’t have a proper supplement on the roster. Theoretically, they could shift DJ LeMahieu over to first, but that wouldn’t be the best use of his value given his traditional spot at second base and as a utility player. Rizzo brought exponential value to the team during the 2022 season, after signing a two-year, $32-million deal with a player option for 2023.
Report: Phillies believed to have 'real interest' in free-agent SS Xander Bogaerts
The Philadelphia Phillies already have one of the highest 2023 payrolls in baseball, but after falling just two wins short of a World Series title, they seem ready to spend even more this winter. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Phillies have "real interest" in free...
Red Sox rumors: Boston ‘among those indicating a strong willingness to spend’ (report)
The Red Sox “are among those indicating a strong willingness to spend,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote Monday. Rosenthal listed the Red Sox, Mets, Phillies, Cardinals, Rangers, Mariners and Giants as the teams. Boston’s 2022 payroll ($234.5 million) exceeded the competitive balance tax base threshold of $230...
Mets have talked to Rays about trading for pitching
The Mets have talked to the Rays about trading for pitching ahead of the deadline to protect players ahead of the Rule 5 draft, per a tweet from Jon Morosi. Earlier this evening, Morosi reported that the Rays were “engaged in advanced trade negotiations ahead of Tuesday’s roster protection deadline” and that the expectation in the industry is that the team will complete several trades before the deadline on November 15.
Mets Morning News: Unfolding
Lorraine Hamilton, the Mets’ executive director of broadcasting and special events, is going into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of her retirement next month. To nobody’s surprise, the Mets and Billy Eppler would prefer to keep all of their best and brightest prospects this offseason....
Mets Free Agent Seth Lugo Attracting Interest As A Starter
Seth Lugo has exclusively pitched in relief for the New York Mets over the past two seasons. But the free agent has starting experience, which makes him an intriguing option on the open market.
2 Moves The Rangers Need To Make This Offseason
After an offseason full of moves, the Texas Rangers did not put together the season they wanted. They added Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the biggest names on last year’s market, and went on to only win 68 games. Now, with the disappointing season behind them, the...
