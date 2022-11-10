Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Shillito’s elves find new home for Christmas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Shillito’s elves will be back for Christmas, this time at a new space near Fountain Square. They will go on display in the Foundry, a $51 million mixed-use development at the site of the former Macy’s. The elves, a collection of mechanized figures that...
Fox 19
P!nk to perform at Great American Ball Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -P!nk is coming to Cincinnati for your entertainment. The singer will be performing at Great American Ball Park on July 26, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. as a part of her “Summer Carnival Tour.”. P!nk will be bringing six-time Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile, chart-topping indie pop band Grouplove,...
Fox 19
Fiona, Tucker breeding not unexpected, Cincinnati Zoo says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While it might sound bizarre, Fiona and Tucker have been breeding and it is not unexpected, the Cincinnati Zoo says. Tucker arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2021 from San Francisco to mate with Bibi, Fiona’s mom. Henry, the father of Cincinnati’s most popular hippo, passed several years ago due to a chronic illness.
Fox 19
Could see a Wintry Mix Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a rain-snow mix Tuesday, then a few flurries Wednesday into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. A few more flurries are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures look to remain colder than normal through early next week, then they will moderate and be near normal as...
Fox 19
Esquire Theater hosts ‘Bones and All’ premier Nov. 13
CLIFTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Esquire Theater is hosting the Cincinnati premier of “Bones and All,” a feature film starring Timothée Chalamet, on Sunday evening. This red carpet event will not only show the film to a select few, but will also be attended by two of the producers, David Kajganic and Theresa Park.
Fox 19
‘Clutches for the Cure’ ax throwing fundraiser for Give Hope PC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Urban Axes in Over-The-Rhine, a fundraiser was held for Give Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Research and Awareness. There was an ax throwing competition, ticket raffle for donated prizes, and free food and drinks at the three hour event.
Fox 19
Monday Sunshine & Colder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Compared to the remainder of the week, Monday will be mild with highs only in the mid 40′s. Much colder air is on the way, and we will not get out of the 30′s for highs remainder of the week. Clouds increase Monday night into...
Fox 19
Middletown mixed-used development on former mall site falters
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Plans for a major development project in Butler County appear to be falling apart. Middletown City Council will decide Tuesday whether to back out of the purchase of the Towne Mall Property. The property was intended to become a sports and entertainment venue with an ice...
Fox 19
12-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Cincinnati, taken to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, police say. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on William Howard Taft Road and Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills, District 2 police confirm. The girl was taken in an ambulance to Cincinnati...
Fox 19
More than $100K in damage in Pleasant Ridge fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were displaced by a fire early Tuesday morning at a home in Pleasant Ridge. The homeowner called 911 around 4:30 a.m. and said they woke up to the smell of smoke and crackling sounds. Firefighters arrived at Girard Avenue between Fairhurst and Lisbon avenues and...
Fox 19
Cold blast for the work week!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be cold with clearing skies late and an overnight low of 24° along with a light east wind. Monday will be the warmest day of the work week as warm sunshine will allow temperatures to rise into the low-to-mid 40s. Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday as a system moves into the Ohio Valley to deliver a wintry mix. Areas along and north of I-71 will see more of a rain/snow mix while areas along and south of I-71 will likely see more rain from this.
Fox 19
Lung cancer survivor credits early screening for second chance at life
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Ludlow woman is sharing her story on how an early lung screening helped save her life. Susan Hussien is back at Christ Hospital five weeks after she had surgery related to a lung cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Hussien says her primary care physician recommended a...
Fox 19
Colder than normal, more snow this week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures this week will remain well below normal for this time of year as we face more snow. Monday is cold to start your work week with thermometers bottoming out in the low 30s. The high later will only make it up to around 43 degrees. This...
Fox 19
Middletown police cancel alert for endangered missing man with dementia
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown man with dementia was cancelled Sunday afternoon by the Middletown Police Department. Jasper Thomas, 81, was considered endangered and missing after he drove his truck away from his home on 14th Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to police. Officers cancelled...
Fox 19
Boone County man found safe, Golden-D Alert canceled
BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A Boone County man who was reported missing Friday evening was found safely, according to Boone County deputies. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing. Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY,...
Fox 19
Youth football game canceled after gunshots near Taft High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A community advocate says more has to be done to end gun violence after a West End youth football game was canceled Sunday when gunshots were fired nearby. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two people over a damaged vehicle on Clark Street near Taft High School, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Fox 19
Ticketmaster access issues reported amid Taylor Swift presale
(Gray News) – Ticketmaster reported “intermittent issues” with its service Tuesday as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the site for access to a presale. The website DownDetector.com showed a spike in outages reported for the ticket sales giant. Ticketmaster said on its fan support Twitter account that it was “urgently working to resolve.”
Fox 19
Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager miraculously walked away from a crash at a Milford church where his SUV flew over a priest’s car. Braden Varner, 17, was the driver around 9 a.m. on the first Sunday in October. His SUV crossed a yard, smashed into a concrete picnic table and then went airborne over Father Jon Bok’s car.
Fox 19
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
