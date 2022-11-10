Read full article on original website
Latest Top Gear Stunt Leaves Paddy McGuinness Wanting To “Have A Little Cry”
The latest episode of Top Gear saw the hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff, and Chris Harris go off on an adventure around Thailand in pick-up trucks. It also included a hilarious moment when McGuinness said he needed to “lie down and have a little cry” after he was taken for a drift.
Chris Harris Labelled as Next Jeremy Clarkson As Top Gear Series Released
The latest episode of Top Gear was released to the BBC yesterday evening and the reviews are already pouring in. For years since Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May left, the new hosts have constantly been compared to them. The current presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff, and Chris Harris are getting the same treatment, with the Telegraph labelling Harris as Clarkson.
Fans Demand New Content From The Grand Tour: “Would Break The Internet”
The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, has just revealed that he will be releasing a new TV show pilot on Sunday at 6pm as part of the DriveTribe YouTube channel and this has lead fans to call for more content from Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson, and James May. In the comments for the show, which is […] The post Fans Demand New Content From The Grand Tour: “Would Break The Internet” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Joins Most Hated Top Gear Presenter In Bid To Promote New Show
Richard Hammond has joined Chris Evans on his Breakfast Show to promote his latest series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop. Evans had a very short stint on Top Gear after Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Hammond’s dramatic exit. Evans presented the show alongside Matt Le Blanc but left after just one series after a poor reception and rumoured breakdown of working relationship with his co-host.
Richard Hammond Comments On Move Away From Grand Tour: “I’m Not Being A TV Presenter”
The second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop was released on Discovery + earlier this week where viewers will see The Grand Tour host fulfilling his life-long dream of restoring classic cars. The first series showed Hammond joining forces with Neil, Anthony and Andrew Greenhouse to start The Smallest Cog....
Jeremy Clarkson Breaks The Internet With Yet Another Banned Advert
Jeremy Clarkson has shared a video to his Instagram of yet another hilarious “banned” ad. The Grand Tour host shared the video promoting his beer machine that gives you Hawkstone lager on draft at home. During the video he says: “Over the years, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people have been duped by […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Breaks The Internet With Yet Another Banned Advert appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James May Teases Crazy New Product: “Take My Money!”
The Grand Tour host, James May, has taken to Instagram to tease the release of his latest gin. May has released two other gins so far under the brand name ‘James Gin’. The first was the asian parsnip flavour which was an instant hit with fans, and then he released the asian parsnip navy strength.
Richard Hammond Talks “Ups And Downs” Behind The Smallest Cog Workshop: “I’ve Simply Got To Make It Work”
Richard Hammond’s Workshop has come back with a second series recently and Hammond has spoken about the “ups and downs” of the show. Viewers saw in the first series the presenter getting to grips with his new business and now, one year on, the second series shows the ongoing battle to stay afloat. In an […] The post Richard Hammond Talks “Ups And Downs” Behind The Smallest Cog Workshop: “I’ve Simply Got To Make It Work” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Presenter Richard Hammond Blasts ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesters For Targeting Aston Martin
The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, has criticised protesters who have been spraying orange paint all over Aston Martin’s London showroom. Hammond’s second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop was released on Discovery+ yesterday, which he is now likely to get a similar backlash from the protesters, Just Stop Oil, as well as Aston Martin due to them restoring old cars.
Jeremy Clarkson’s Top Gear Reaches Milestone Anniversary: “Suffice To Say, Things Got Better”
Richard Porter, who was the ‘script editor’ and a large part of the brains behind Top Gear has acknowledged a major milestone. Taking to his Twitter account, @sniffpetrol, Porter revealed that it is “almost exactly 20 years ago this evening the very first episode of ‘new’ Top Gear transmitted.”
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 In Spectacular Fashion: “What Is He Doing!?”
Prime Video has revealed that there will be a third series of Clarkson’s Farm. In a video released to Prime Video’s Instagram account, we see Jeremy Clarkson, his girlfriend Lisa Hogan, and co-presenter Kaleb Cooper. Cooper and Hogan are standing in a field whilst Clarkson is mowing it.
Richard Hammond Reveals His Favourite Top Gear Special As Grand Tour Ramps Up
Richard Hammond has reflected on his 13 years hosting Top Gear alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May and has spoken about his favourite episode that they filmed. Although the trio still work together on The Grand Tour, they only do the specials now which is about two a year. Speaking to the press, Hammond was […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals His Favourite Top Gear Special As Grand Tour Ramps Up appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Sue Baker’s Opinion Of Jeremy Clarkson After He Replaced The Top Gear Presenter
After the sad news of Top Gear legend Sue Baker’s passing, we are taking a look back over the time she worked with Jeremy Clarkson at the beginning of his career. Baker hosted the original Top Gear for eleven years from 1980 to 1991, she was one of the first female motoring journalists, and she rallied in a short wheel base Audi Quattro. Clarkson joined Top Gear in 1988 and eventually took over from Baker. Baker spoke about Clarkson back in 2015 reflecting on that time together, she described Clarkson:
Richard Hammond Reflects On Long Lasting Friendship With Grand Tour Co-Stars
Richard Hammond has reflected on working on The Grand Tour alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, showed the hosts adventuring around a snowy Norway in their choice of rally-inspired cars. The special was filled with the usual hilarious chemistry that fans love to see between the trio, insane challenges, and plenty of things going wrong.
Clarkson’s Farm Season Two: Everything You Need To Know From Release Date To Plot
The first season of Clarkson’s Farm came a bit out of left field for fans who are used to seeing the former Top Gear host reviewing the latest cars and galivanting off on road trips around the world. However, the farming show was extremely well received and the second season was announced in July 2021, with filming beginning shortly after that.
Jeremy Clarkson Put In Place By Kaleb Cooper For Clarkson’s Farm Blunder “Dreading Coming Back To Your Mess”
Jeremy Clarkson shared to his Instagram followers, his latest Clarkson’s Farm mishap with a photo of a lorry with a pile of grain on the ground next to it. Clarkson’s co-star Kaleb Cooper, commented on the photo in his usual fashion of telling the Grand Tour host off for his incompetence.
Richard Hammond: Grand Tour Host Reveals His Best Night Out
Richard Hammond reminisced over his best night out in a recent interview with The Telegraph. The TV presenter worked on Top Gear from 2002 until 2015 alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May, after Clarkson’s dramatic exit from the BBC the trio moved to Prime Video to work on The Grand Tour, which they are still […] The post Richard Hammond: Grand Tour Host Reveals His Best Night Out appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Clarkson’s Farm: Amazon Boss Confirms Who Will Return Upcoming Series
Prime Video recently revealed that Clarkson’s Farm would be returning for a third series, before the second series has even been released. And to tease fans even further, Dan Grabiner, Amazon Studios’ head of UK Originals, has given an insight on who will be returning for the upcoming series. Fans were excited when Kaleb Cooper […] The post Clarkson’s Farm: Amazon Boss Confirms Who Will Return Upcoming Series appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Feared For James May’s Life After Horror Grand Tour Crash
Richard Hammond, has recently spoken out about his co-star, James May’s, horrific crash on the latest Grand Tour special whilst appearing on Good Morning Britain. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released in September on Prime Video. Viewers saw Jeremy Clarkson along with Hammond and May racing around Norway in their choice of a rally-inspired road car. One of the most talked about parts in the show was May’s awful crash which left him with a broken rib.
Jeremy Clarkson Weighs In On Political Drama: “All I Can Think Is… Oh My God”
The UK once again lost another Prime Minister last Thursday as Liz Truss left the job after just 54 days. Now, The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson has given his take on the situation, calling Truss a “nightmare” but adding that he’s confused by the whole thing, like many of us.
