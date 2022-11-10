ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

KVOE

KVOE, Newman Regional Health partnering on vaccination town hall Tuesday

KVOE and Newman Regional Health are teaming up to offer you a chance to learn more about vaccines. Newman Regional Health has organized a special town hall at the Flint Hills Technical College conference room Tuesday evening. Several guests will be part of the panel answering questions, including Newman Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alana Longwell, Newman Regional Health family medicine physician Dr. Jennifer Esau and Wichita infection diseases physician Dr. Valarie Creswell.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia City Commission convening for action meeting Wednesday

Emporia City Commissioners will be convening for a single action session Wednesday morning. Items of note will include a public hearing on the intent to issue industrial revenue bonds for Fairview Hotels LLC. Following the hearing, commissioners may approve a resolution to issue said bonds which would be the first step in the process of bringing a Fairview Inn and Convention Center to Emporia.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Planning Commission to continue conversations on zoning regulations, consider rezoning requests Tuesday

Members of the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission have two general topics for their monthly meeting Tuesday. Board members will close their meeting with continued conversations about the city’s proposed zoning regulations. This follows a special work meeting last week to essentially start the revision process after a lengthy review from outside consultant Jim Kaup was paused by Emporia city commissioners to determine whether prior changes were in good legal standing, which they were.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Early indications point to huge total for Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day

Now that the donating has ended, Emporia Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg is optimistic about final totals from Monday’s Match Day. Passing last year’s record-setting Match Day will be impressive, considering fundraising efforts generated over $455,000. Meanwhile, the Community Foundation’s annual Growing Up Giving effort was its most...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County drug distribution suspect has hearings in two separate cases this week

One woman will be in Lyon County District Court twice this week as separate criminal cases move forward. Nikki Rae Garrison will be in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on drug distribution and other charges. Besides distribution, Garrison was charged with possession of paraphernalia, both with intent to use and intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate after an alleged incident Aug. 5.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Senior Center announces soft re-open Nov. 21

Plans for the Emporia Senior Center’s soft reopening are being updated. President and CEO Ian Boyd says the facility will hold a Coffee and Chat on Nov. 21 from 9:30-10:30 am. Bingo and exercise are not on the schedule at this time. Next week is the Senior Center’s election...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Treasurer, Motor Vehicle Offices to be closed briefly Wednesday

The Lyon County Treasurer’s Office will be closed for a time this week. Treasurer Sharon Gaede says both the Treasurer’s Office and Motor Vehicle Office will be shut down Wednesday for training. Closure times are 10:45 am to 1 pm. No other schedule adjustments are planned this week.
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State Federal Credit Union reports text fraud effort against members

Another day, another fraud scheme. Emporia State Federal Credit Union says credit union members have been receiving fraudulent texts saying their debit or credit cards have been locked. Members are prompted to call a specific phone number and then asked to divulge card number, Social Security number, card PIN and other information. The credit union says it is not sending those texts.
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight

TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

WEATHER: Minimal totals from rain-snow mix

The rain-snow mix we had areawide to start the week brought minimal totals to the Flint Hills. No precipitation is in the forecast now for at least a week as moderate to extreme drought conditions continue areawide. Stay with KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE social media for updates. 6 am Tuesday:...
EMPORIA, KS

