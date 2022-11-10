Read full article on original website
KVOE
KVOE, Newman Regional Health partnering on vaccination town hall Tuesday
KVOE and Newman Regional Health are teaming up to offer you a chance to learn more about vaccines. Newman Regional Health has organized a special town hall at the Flint Hills Technical College conference room Tuesday evening. Several guests will be part of the panel answering questions, including Newman Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alana Longwell, Newman Regional Health family medicine physician Dr. Jennifer Esau and Wichita infection diseases physician Dr. Valarie Creswell.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission convening for action meeting Wednesday
Emporia City Commissioners will be convening for a single action session Wednesday morning. Items of note will include a public hearing on the intent to issue industrial revenue bonds for Fairview Hotels LLC. Following the hearing, commissioners may approve a resolution to issue said bonds which would be the first step in the process of bringing a Fairview Inn and Convention Center to Emporia.
WIBW
Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
KVOE
Residents encouraged to get flu shots now with flu traffic at extremely high levels in Mid-Atlantic, Gulf Coast regions
If you haven’t gotten your flu shot, you’re encouraged to do so before high flu traffic from elsewhere across the country comes to Kansas. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says it’s an early start to the flu season nationally. Several states — Alabama,...
KVOE
Planning Commission to continue conversations on zoning regulations, consider rezoning requests Tuesday
Members of the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission have two general topics for their monthly meeting Tuesday. Board members will close their meeting with continued conversations about the city’s proposed zoning regulations. This follows a special work meeting last week to essentially start the revision process after a lengthy review from outside consultant Jim Kaup was paused by Emporia city commissioners to determine whether prior changes were in good legal standing, which they were.
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
esubulletin.com
Nursing department will soon move off ‘island,’ into new building on campus
By fall 2025, nursing students at Emporia State will attend classes on campus instead of Newman Regional Health about a mile away. “They're kind of off on an island over there on the other side of town,” said vice president of infrastructure Cory Falldine. Before Cora Miller Hall, adjacent...
KVOE
Early indications point to huge total for Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day
Now that the donating has ended, Emporia Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg is optimistic about final totals from Monday’s Match Day. Passing last year’s record-setting Match Day will be impressive, considering fundraising efforts generated over $455,000. Meanwhile, the Community Foundation’s annual Growing Up Giving effort was its most...
KVOE
Lyon County drug distribution suspect has hearings in two separate cases this week
One woman will be in Lyon County District Court twice this week as separate criminal cases move forward. Nikki Rae Garrison will be in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on drug distribution and other charges. Besides distribution, Garrison was charged with possession of paraphernalia, both with intent to use and intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate after an alleged incident Aug. 5.
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center announces soft re-open Nov. 21
Plans for the Emporia Senior Center’s soft reopening are being updated. President and CEO Ian Boyd says the facility will hold a Coffee and Chat on Nov. 21 from 9:30-10:30 am. Bingo and exercise are not on the schedule at this time. Next week is the Senior Center’s election...
KVOE
Lyon County Treasurer, Motor Vehicle Offices to be closed briefly Wednesday
The Lyon County Treasurer’s Office will be closed for a time this week. Treasurer Sharon Gaede says both the Treasurer’s Office and Motor Vehicle Office will be shut down Wednesday for training. Closure times are 10:45 am to 1 pm. No other schedule adjustments are planned this week.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
KVOE
Emporia State Federal Credit Union reports text fraud effort against members
Another day, another fraud scheme. Emporia State Federal Credit Union says credit union members have been receiving fraudulent texts saying their debit or credit cards have been locked. Members are prompted to call a specific phone number and then asked to divulge card number, Social Security number, card PIN and other information. The credit union says it is not sending those texts.
KVOE
Suspects recently highlighted by Lyon County Crime Stoppers arrested, hearings scheduled
Searches for two Lyon County suspects wanted for bond revocation purposes didn’t last long. Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced separate rewards for 33-year-old Kopana Abdalla-Lenox and 19-year-old Keagan Hinrichs on Saturday. Crime Stoppers made a follow-up announcement late Monday to say both had been captured. Court documents indicate Abdalla-Lenox...
Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight
TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of safety
The Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library is hosting a Genealogy Conference and Heritage Celebration Nov. 12 & 13.
KVOE
As fentanyl seizures spike, Lyon County distribution case currently on hold
As Lyon County’s first significant fentanyl distribution case is currently on hold in court, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s St. Louis Division is reporting a sharp spike in fentanyl seizures from last year across its territory. The DEA says the over 670 pounds of fentanyl seized across Kansas, Missouri...
KVOE
WEATHER: Timelines for precipitation and weather advisories adjusted ahead of areas first accumulating snowfall Monday evening
Accumulation projections have not changed, however, the timeline for the listening area’s first accumulating snowfall, and a pair of area advisories have been slightly adjusted. TV-13 meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin says rainfall is expected to begin in the early evening hours around 5:30 pm and should begin to change over...
KVOE
WEATHER: Minimal totals from rain-snow mix
The rain-snow mix we had areawide to start the week brought minimal totals to the Flint Hills. No precipitation is in the forecast now for at least a week as moderate to extreme drought conditions continue areawide. Stay with KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE social media for updates. 6 am Tuesday:...
