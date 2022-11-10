Read full article on original website
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bertie voters elect two new Commissioners
WINDSOR – Michael White and Corey Ballance Sr. will have new part-time jobs beginning next month. According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s General Election, White and Ballance respectively won the District 2 and District 3 seats on the Bertie County Board of Commissioners. This marked the second attempt by both men to earn a seat on the board. Each lost their first bids in the 2018 Democratic Primary.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sherkeil Ra’Sheed Smith, Jr.
Mr. Sherkeil Ra’Sheed Smith, Jr., age 3, of Greenville, North Carolina. Services are incomplete at this time. Professional Services entrusted to Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services.
WITN
Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
NC city votes to end red light camera program
City officials said vehicle crashes at the intersections where the red lights were installed went down by 29 percent.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in North Carolina
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — ‘The People’s Tree’ made a stop Saturday on the coast in New Bern. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for the event. ‘From the Mountains to the Sea’ is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the tree […]
WNCT
WNCT named best newscast, wins 13 other awards at RTDNAC
WNCT-TV and WNCT Digital took home 14 awards, including the award for Best Newscast, during Saturday's Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Awards luncheon. WNCT named best newscast, wins 13 other awards at …. WNCT-TV and WNCT Digital took home 14 awards, including the award for Best Newscast,...
wcti12.com
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883
Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
thewashingtondailynews.com
South side memories and the cost of seeing the light
Since my youth, Beaufort County has grown and when I was young boy, I could look at the south side of the river and maybe see the lights at Whichard’s Beach and Camp Hardee. I knew only two families who lived on the south side and that was Laverne Parker and the Woods families. I did not get to know the Woods until I married Tracey. Both families lived close to town and across from Washington Park.
WITN
CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase this morning ended in a crash on a Pitt County roadway, and lawmen continue to search for the driver who threw hammers at them. Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva said it started around 11:00 a.m. when they went to a home on Dawson Road for a ‘communicating threats’ call.
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development
- The availability of affordable housing in Morehead City will soon receive a boost thanks in part to a sizable funding contribution from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The town will receive $8.3 million in federal funding that is earmarked for the creation of multifamily housing rehabilitation and...
neusenews.com
Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund
Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
WITN
Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - After weeks of trying to find the viral trick-or-treater with a heart of chocolate gold, a Beaufort man got his introduction to Oliver Abbot on ENC at Three. As on Monday, the video Chuck Kennedy shared from his Ring doorbell camera was watched by nearly 20...
thewashingtondailynews.com
New wedding venue opens in Washington
Washington Acres is a home filled with love. The home, located on Cox Road in Washington has opened as a new wedding venue option for couples looking to tie the knot. Homeowner, Doug Kaufman, made an announcement on Monday, Nov. 7 that his home is now a wedding venue and event space called Washington Acres. The home is approximately 6,400 sq. ft. and comes with 32 acres with about six acres cleared and flat. There is a red barn that is for outdoor photos only.
New Bern police: Bomb threat at Hatteras Yachts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Hatteras Yachts on Monday morning. New Bern police said they were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts at 110 N. Glenburnie Rd. at around 7:43 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Officials said the threat appeared to have originated […]
WITN
Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol now says four people have died in a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on a busy Eastern Carolina highway. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the U.S. 70 Bypass west of La Grange and just inside Wayne County. Troopers say Roy...
WITN
Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Noon Rotary
The Washington Noon Rotary Club’s November 7 meeting featured guest speaker Dr. Jeff Barwick, ECU Health Orthopedic Surgeon. (Pictured far right with Club President David Loope and Dorie Richter.) Dr. Barwick, a Washington native, thanked the club for sponsoring his medical mission trip to Guatemala when he was an...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 7, 8 & 9
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
