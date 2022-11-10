Since my youth, Beaufort County has grown and when I was young boy, I could look at the south side of the river and maybe see the lights at Whichard’s Beach and Camp Hardee. I knew only two families who lived on the south side and that was Laverne Parker and the Woods families. I did not get to know the Woods until I married Tracey. Both families lived close to town and across from Washington Park.

