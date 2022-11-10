Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WKRC
Singer Pink to bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pink will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Great American Ball Park next summer. She'll perform at the ballpark on July 26. In fact, all of Pink's shows for this tour will be at ballparks and stadiums. Special guests will be Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: 'Big baby' Sci-fi needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sci-fi is a terrier mix who is as "sweet as can be", according to Ray Anderson at Cincinnati Animal CARE. She is good with other dogs and needs a forever home.
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Properties Episode 31
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and...
WKRC
Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
WKRC
Timothée Chalamet movie filmed locally to premiere in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Bones and All," a drama-romance movie filmed in the Tri-State area, will be premiering in Cincinnati Sunday. The feature film stars Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, of "Call Me By Your Name" and "Dune." It was filmed in several Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky locations. The premiere...
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
WKRC
HYPE Hamilton holds 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' viewing, hopes film inspires teens
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local nonprofit aimed towards empowering youth is kicking off a new mentorship program for young men. Saturday afternoon, 150 Hamilton students got to watch “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to "Black Panther," for free. Leaders hope the new movie will inspire teens. “It was...
WKRC
Ice rink in Lawrenceburg park opens for the season
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Ice rinks are opening all over the Tri-State. Lawrenceburg's ice rink in Todd Creech Park is officially open. There's a protective roof over the rink so people can enjoy it in all kinds of weather. There's also a fire pit nearby where you can warm up. An $8 admission includes skate rental with discounts for kids.
WKRC
Jewish Community Center raises money with 'Oy Vey' 5K
AMBERLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Jewish Community Center in Amberley held its third annual "Oy Vey" 5K. It began at at the JCC off Ridge Road Sunday morning. The event raises money for sports and recreation programs at "The J" -- a community center and fitness facility.
WKRC
828 Logistics to host career fair on Nov. 15
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 is a proud sponsor of an education and career fair on November 15 from 1 p.m. to 4p .m. at the Sharonville Convention Center. Jon Haines and Evan Hill with 828 Logistics share details.
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
WKRC
UC guard DeJulius named AAC Player of the Week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati's 3-0 start to the men's basketball season got even better with the announcement of David DeJulius as the AAC's Player of the Week. DeJulius, a grad student and Detroit native, led UC in scoring (21.3 ppg), three-point shooting (78 percent), assists (11) and steals (6). He had 22- and 24-point games, giving him four 20-pointers over his last six games dating back to last year, and 12 since the start of that season. The Preseason All-Conference guard leads the AAC in three-point percentage, is second in the AAC in scoring (with seven more FGs than anyone else) and fifth in assist-turnover ratio.
WKRC
Former Xavier basketball coach Steele earns first victory as Miami coach
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Miami University basketball team never trailed in giving head coach Travis Steele his first victory with the program as the RedHawks defeated visiting Goshen College (Ind.) 87-44 on Saturday afternoon. Miami dropped its season opener this past Monday to Evansville, 78-74. Steele coached the last...
WKRC
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin Township home
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A home is damaged after a fire in Warren County. Crews were called to a heavy fire at a house on Bevis Lane in Franklin Township around 2:30 a.m. Everyone was able to make it out of the home and no one was injured. The...
WKRC
Suspect ties up CVS employee during robbery
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are hoping to identify a brazen robber who targeted a local CVS store. Police say the robber came in contact with an employee when the CVS on Vine Street near Compton was closed on November 12. He forced the employee into the store, had...
WKRC
Ursuline wins OHSAA Division I state volleyball title
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ursuline Academy captured the OHSAA Division I state volleyball championship trophy on Saturday with a four-set victory over Rocky River Magnificat. The match was played at Irvin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton. The Lions won dropped the first set 21-25 before rebounding to...
WKRC
Rural King latest store targeted by Butler County auditor for pricing issues
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's auditor has added Rural King stores to those allegedly caught with pricing errors. Auditor Roger Reynolds said his office got two phone calls complaining about pricing problems. His office checked the store at 1416 Hamilton Richmond Road on Nov. 4. Of 50 items...
WKRC
Flu cases skyrocketing, experts say this symptom may tip you off early
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the second week in a row, flu cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have doubled in the US. The flu season appears to be off to one of the fastest starts in years, according to the CDC. Those tracking the cases and hospitalizations also say there's a common...
WKRC
Local woman revisits brother's kidnapping and murder 19 years later
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The kidnapping and murder of a West Side man still haunts his family almost two decades later. Sunday marked 19 years since Michael Worsham’s body was found in a North Fairmount neighborhood, and detectives appear to be no closer to finding his killer. “Here it...
WKRC
Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
