ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Singer Pink to bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pink will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Great American Ball Park next summer. She'll perform at the ballpark on July 26. In fact, all of Pink's shows for this tour will be at ballparks and stadiums. Special guests will be Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincy's Hottest Properties Episode 31

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Timothée Chalamet movie filmed locally to premiere in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Bones and All," a drama-romance movie filmed in the Tri-State area, will be premiering in Cincinnati Sunday. The feature film stars Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, of "Call Me By Your Name" and "Dune." It was filmed in several Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky locations. The premiere...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
UNION, KY
WKRC

Ice rink in Lawrenceburg park opens for the season

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Ice rinks are opening all over the Tri-State. Lawrenceburg's ice rink in Todd Creech Park is officially open. There's a protective roof over the rink so people can enjoy it in all kinds of weather. There's also a fire pit nearby where you can warm up. An $8 admission includes skate rental with discounts for kids.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Jewish Community Center raises money with 'Oy Vey' 5K

AMBERLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Jewish Community Center in Amberley held its third annual "Oy Vey" 5K. It began at at the JCC off Ridge Road Sunday morning. The event raises money for sports and recreation programs at "The J" -- a community center and fitness facility.
AMBERLEY, OH
WKRC

828 Logistics to host career fair on Nov. 15

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 is a proud sponsor of an education and career fair on November 15 from 1 p.m. to 4p .m. at the Sharonville Convention Center. Jon Haines and Evan Hill with 828 Logistics share details.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

UC guard DeJulius named AAC Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati's 3-0 start to the men's basketball season got even better with the announcement of David DeJulius as the AAC's Player of the Week. DeJulius, a grad student and Detroit native, led UC in scoring (21.3 ppg), three-point shooting (78 percent), assists (11) and steals (6). He had 22- and 24-point games, giving him four 20-pointers over his last six games dating back to last year, and 12 since the start of that season. The Preseason All-Conference guard leads the AAC in three-point percentage, is second in the AAC in scoring (with seven more FGs than anyone else) and fifth in assist-turnover ratio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former Xavier basketball coach Steele earns first victory as Miami coach

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Miami University basketball team never trailed in giving head coach Travis Steele his first victory with the program as the RedHawks defeated visiting Goshen College (Ind.) 87-44 on Saturday afternoon. Miami dropped its season opener this past Monday to Evansville, 78-74. Steele coached the last...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin Township home

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A home is damaged after a fire in Warren County. Crews were called to a heavy fire at a house on Bevis Lane in Franklin Township around 2:30 a.m. Everyone was able to make it out of the home and no one was injured. The...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Suspect ties up CVS employee during robbery

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are hoping to identify a brazen robber who targeted a local CVS store. Police say the robber came in contact with an employee when the CVS on Vine Street near Compton was closed on November 12. He forced the employee into the store, had...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ursuline wins OHSAA Division I state volleyball title

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ursuline Academy captured the OHSAA Division I state volleyball championship trophy on Saturday with a four-set victory over Rocky River Magnificat. The match was played at Irvin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton. The Lions won dropped the first set 21-25 before rebounding to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy