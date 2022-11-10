ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedp.com

Biotech Commons renamed following $5 million donation from Wharton alum

The recently renovated Biotech Commons will be renamed Holman Biotech Commons after a $5 million gift from a Wharton alumna. 1997 Wharton graduate Wendy Commins Holman, her husband Wayne Holman, and their family donated the multimillion dollar gift to Penn, which will rename the library and fund its upkeep. Biotech...
PENN, PA
thedp.com

Naveen Albert | Stop relying on QR codes for outreach

If you walk down Locust Walk, it’s hard to not to notice the barrage of flyers, lawn signs, and banners. Without fail, new ones appear almost every week, promoting the latest events, activities, or organizational initiatives. Unfortunately, a lot of these have one thing in common: they are not accessible.
PENN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy