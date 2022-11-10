Read full article on original website
AZFamily
I-10 closed near Eloy after crash leaves 2 dead
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy. Initial reports of the crash came in around 5:30 a.m. Troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semis and a car. Eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 203 through 208, through much of Casa Grande. Authorities have not said when the freeway might reopen.
AZFamily
Cat dies after early morning apartment fire in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Scottsdale. Fire crews were dispatched to the fire at a complex near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura just before 4 a.m. They arrived to find two units on fire and upgraded the call to a first-alarm response, requesting additional firefighters.
fox10phoenix.com
Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60
MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department reported a five-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. The accident occurred near US-60 and Gilbert Road. The officials reported that the collision involved five vehicles. Some of the cars had reportedly caught fire after the crash.
AZFamily
Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are both in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash in north Phoenix on Sunday evening. Police say that just after 5 p.m. officers were called to a crash near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads. Officers and firefighters arrived and found a man and woman on the ground. The two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.
AZFamily
Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Banner and Dignity Health implementing visitor restrictions as RSV cases rise. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Several hospitals will be requiring masks and not allowing visitors under the age of...
AZFamily
Man in critical condition after crashing his bike on South Mountain trail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his mountain bike while riding on a trail at South Mountain on Sunday night. Phoenix firefighters say the man’s wife noticed her husband didn’t come back from his evening bike ride and called 911. Crews were able to track the 50-year-old to the War Paint trail at South Mountain using his phone GPS.
Fire in Phoenix's 'The Zone' leaves one man in burn center
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. A fire Monday morning at Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, an area known as 'The Zone', has left one man in the hospital, said Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department. Officers responded to a fire...
AZFamily
Woman dead, 4 hurt, including DPS trooper, after multi-car crash near Guadalupe
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated:...
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by teen driver in central Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a teen driver at a busy central Phoenix intersection late Sunday night. Police say the crash happened near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a teenage driver. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.
Residents in central Phoenix get rare sighting of javelina
A javelina was caught on Ring camera video walking through the Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood near Central and Camelback Road Friday night.
fox10phoenix.com
Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating
PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
AZFamily
Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
AZFamily
High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related, DPS says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
AZFamily
Driver goes around rail crossing arms, hit by train in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver in Surprise was injured when his SUV was hit by a train Saturday evening. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms at the intersection of R.H. Johnson Boulevard, which is near Loop 303, and Grand Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his SUV was hit by a train. The man was the only one in the SUV. Rescuers had to pry open the roof to get him out of the crumpled SUV. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
East Valley Tribune
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
KTAR.com
Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix-area man not seen since weekend
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a metro Phoenix man who went missing days ago. Charles Cohen, 78, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday at home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Sunday. They said they were told he was going to the gym, but his workout clothes were still at the home.
AZFamily
Woman dead, 4 injured after crash on I-10 near Guadalupe
GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and four others, including an Arizona Department of Public safety trooper, were injured after a crash early Sunday morning near Guadalupe. DPS troopers responded to a report of a car fire around 12:25 a.m. on Interstate 10 near Guadalupe. When...
fox10phoenix.com
Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street
PHOENIX - A dead newborn was found lying in the street in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison Street at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 after someone called 911 to report a child in the roadway. "A fetus...
