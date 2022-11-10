ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Search warrant turns up meth, suboxone

ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found meth, marijuana and other drugs while serving a search warrant Thursday at a home in the Meadowood subdivision. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, detectives had been investigating complaints of drug activity on Foxfield Road, south of Rockingham, and 46-year-old John Henry Quick became the subject of the investigation.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Prison escapee from Robeson CRV captured

RALEIGH – UPDATE: Offender Joshua P. Ostwalt (#1017527), who escaped from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton yesterday, was apprehended this afternoon in York County, S.C., by local law enforcement. He was recaptured without incident and will be returned to North Carolina to face escape charges.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Marion County councilman, 5 others accused of misusing fuel cards booked into jail, released on bond

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County councilman and five other men facing fraud and conspiracy charges over the alleged misuse of fuel cards posted bond Tuesday after being booked into the Marion County Detention Center, according to online jail records. Councilman Oscar Foxworth, Johnathan Hewitt, Leon Woodberry, Liston Dykes, Alvin Hayes and Anthony […]
MARION COUNTY, SC

