Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Marion County man sentenced to 23 years in prison for 2020 murder near Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County man was sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Monday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Horry County. Diamantae Currie, 22, shot and killed Jeffrey Monnett in November 2020 near the Socastee area of Horry County, the solicitor’s office said. […]
Cumberland Co. deputies arrest man in connection with early morning shooting that left 1 person dead
Cumberland County Sheriffs arrested and charged a man in connection with an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
Sheriff: 2 former Robeson County Detention Center officers charged in death of inmate
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two former officers have been charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in relation to the death of an inmate that was being held in the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Jones, 61, of Maxton, and Robbie Page, 46, of Lumberton, […]
RCSO: Search warrant turns up meth, suboxone
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found meth, marijuana and other drugs while serving a search warrant Thursday at a home in the Meadowood subdivision. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, detectives had been investigating complaints of drug activity on Foxfield Road, south of Rockingham, and 46-year-old John Henry Quick became the subject of the investigation.
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Lawndale Street in Fayetteville.
cbs17
3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Prison escapee from Robeson CRV captured
RALEIGH – UPDATE: Offender Joshua P. Ostwalt (#1017527), who escaped from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton yesterday, was apprehended this afternoon in York County, S.C., by local law enforcement. He was recaptured without incident and will be returned to North Carolina to face escape charges.
Sheriff: ‘Sizeable’ amount of narcotics seized, 2 arrested in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search warrant executed by several Florence County investigators early Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of a Florence man and woman, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they searched a home on North Schofield Street near Florence where a sizeable amount of illegal narcotics was seized. […]
Deputies respond to shooting in McColl, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Chief Deputy Larry Turner and the McColl Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the McColl area of Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office said. News13 has called and left messages for the McColl mayor and police chief but is […]
wbtw.com
2 charged in connection with 36 car break-ins, 22 guns stolen across Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second man was arrested Monday in connection with numerous car break-ins and dozens of guns stolen across Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Saleek Gayvion McClease, 24, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with accessory before a...
Florence County deputies arrest 2 on drug, child-neglect charges
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man and woman are facing drug and child-neglect charges after they were arrested on Monday. Saleek Gayvion McClease, 24, and Haley Brook Bellamy, 21, were arrested after Florence County sheriff’s deputies searched a home in the 500 block of S. Franklin Drive and found unspecified amounts of cocaine […]
Fayetteville residents shocked after woman thrown from third-floor balcony; suspect in custody
A Fayetteville community is horrified after a domestic disturbance turned violent, leaving a woman critically injured and a man behind bars.
NC homeowner gets gun, sends suspects running after being attacked during home break-in: Sheriff
The homeowner said a brick was thrown through his window and two men he didn't know came into the house and attacked him with a baseball bat.
One person taken to hospital after Fayetteville shooting
One person was shot on Yasmine Avenue in Fayetteville and then taken to a hospital.
Marion County councilman, 5 others accused of misusing fuel cards booked into jail, released on bond
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County councilman and five other men facing fraud and conspiracy charges over the alleged misuse of fuel cards posted bond Tuesday after being booked into the Marion County Detention Center, according to online jail records. Councilman Oscar Foxworth, Johnathan Hewitt, Leon Woodberry, Liston Dykes, Alvin Hayes and Anthony […]
Decomposing ‘body’ prompts FBI response, NC cops say. But it wasn’t what it seemed
Here’s what officials discovered after taking a closer look.
Conway woman accused of murder denied bond modification to travel to North Carolina for work
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge denied a request to modify the bond conditions of a Conway woman accused of murder at a hearing Thursday afternoon. Meagan Jackson and former Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020, and was last believed […]
Woman thrown from 3rd-floor balcony, man arrested, North Carolina police say
A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said.
North Myrtle Beach woman dies of heart attack during attempted home break-in, police say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged after a North Myrtle Beach woman died of a heart attack during an attempted home break-in in July, according to police. Austin Thomas Jones, 40, of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested Thursday and charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police were called on July 24 to […]
wpde.com
4 years later, still no trial in abduction, killing of Lumberton teen
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Four years later, there is still no trial date set for the man accused of abducting and killing 13-year-old Hania Noeila Aguilar on Nov. 5, 2018, in Lumberton. Aguilar was abducted from outside her family’s home back off of Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. She was...
Comments / 0