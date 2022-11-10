ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAFF

Witness shoots, kills alleged robber in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Athens PD, law enforcement agencies lead robbery investigation

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions, is investigating a robbery at a Circle K on U.S. 31. According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, more information will more than likely not be released until Tuesday afternoon from another agency.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Judge to sentence man convicted of killing three people on Monday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018 will be sentenced by a judge Monday. In October, a jury found Jimmy Spencer guilty of seven counts of capital murder. After a week-and-a-half-long trial, the jury deliberated between life in prison without parole and...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Cullman officers continue search for robbery suspect

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department is looking for a suspect after a robbery on Monday evening at Factory Connection. According to the CPD, the subject was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange-colored mask. Officers say the subject was armed but believe...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Man sentenced to death for 2018 Guntersville murders

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted in October of killing three people in 2018 has been sentenced to death by a Marshall County judge. In October, Jimmy Spencer was convicted of killing three people in Guntersville. Following his conviction, the jury in his case unanimously recommended the death penalty after just 30 minutes of deliberation.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

3 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County drug bust

MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested one of the inmates that escaped custody Saturday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden escaped from custody Saturday night on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WHNT News 19

Powell Police arrest man after afternoon manhunt

POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Powell Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested a man after asking for the publics help in finding him Thursday afternoon. The PPD said it has arrested Breylon Willis, 26, in connection with a pursuit on Thursday. The department said Willis was spotted in a field on County Road 38 […]
POWELL, AL
WAFF

Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
wvtm13.com

Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Cullman Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cullman man on Monday afternoon. James Caudle, 72 was critically injured when his 2020 Honda Accord left the roadway and hit a tree. He succumbed to his injuries after he was transported to the UAB Hospital by helicopter.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

