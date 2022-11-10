Read full article on original website
WAFF
Witness shoots, kills alleged robber in Limestone County
WAFF
Athens PD, law enforcement agencies lead robbery investigation
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions, is investigating a robbery at a Circle K on U.S. 31. According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, more information will more than likely not be released until Tuesday afternoon from another agency.
WAFF
Judge to sentence man convicted of killing three people on Monday
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018 will be sentenced by a judge Monday. In October, a jury found Jimmy Spencer guilty of seven counts of capital murder. After a week-and-a-half-long trial, the jury deliberated between life in prison without parole and...
WAFF
Cullman officers continue search for robbery suspect
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department is looking for a suspect after a robbery on Monday evening at Factory Connection. According to the CPD, the subject was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange-colored mask. Officers say the subject was armed but believe...
WAFF
Man sentenced to death for 2018 Guntersville murders
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted in October of killing three people in 2018 has been sentenced to death by a Marshall County judge. In October, Jimmy Spencer was convicted of killing three people in Guntersville. Following his conviction, the jury in his case unanimously recommended the death penalty after just 30 minutes of deliberation.
WAFF
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station, robbery suspect killed
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a death investigation in Ardmore. The incident took place at the Shell Quik Mart on Main Street. In a Facebook post made by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, they are assisting the Ardmore Police Department in the open death investigation.
WAFF
3 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County drug bust
Man arrested after armed robbery in Meridianville
Deputies with Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to an armed robbery in Meridianville early Friday morning.
wtvy.com
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
Guntersville man charged in fatal overdose released from jail
A Guntersville man who was charged in connection to three overdoses, including one death, has been released from jail, according to court documents.
WAFF
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
1 killed, 1 at-large after Decatur car crash
Several agencies responded to a single-vehicle accident in Decatur late Saturday evening.
WAFF
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested one of the inmates that escaped custody Saturday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden escaped from custody Saturday night on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones.
WAFF
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four teenagers were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Decatur late Saturday night. At 11:37 p.m. Decatur Police Department officers, Decatur Fire and Rescue and Decatur Morgan EMS were dispatched to the crash that happened at the intersection of 8th St. SW and 21st Ave. SW.
Powell Police arrest man after afternoon manhunt
POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Powell Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested a man after asking for the publics help in finding him Thursday afternoon. The PPD said it has arrested Breylon Willis, 26, in connection with a pursuit on Thursday. The department said Willis was spotted in a field on County Road 38 […]
WAFF
Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
wvtm13.com
Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
2 teens killed in overnight wreck in Grant, authorities confirm
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed the deaths of Michael Finley and Torrie Smith, both 18-year-olds from the area.
WAFF
Cullman Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cullman man on Monday afternoon. James Caudle, 72 was critically injured when his 2020 Honda Accord left the roadway and hit a tree. He succumbed to his injuries after he was transported to the UAB Hospital by helicopter.
WAFF
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
