Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. has new target date for picking new team: Giants still in the mix?
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back soon. The wide receiver suffered an ACL tear while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He’s currently a free agent and has yet to sign with a team this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?
PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Here’s a look at Giants’ playoff picture after beating inept Houston Texans
If the Giants think they’re a playoff team, they need to need to act like it. Playoff teams take care of business against inept opponents, especially at home and when coming off a bye week. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants did all of that...
AL East rival unlikely to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge, MLB insider says
According to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn, it won’t be the Boston Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the season, the slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees in order to bet on himself and he is now looking at getting a deal for at least $300 million.
What Time, TV Channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game today vs. Seahawks in Munich? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
Does Tom Brady have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back on track, or was last week’s comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams to end a three-game losing streak just fleeting Brady magic? We’ll find out in Europe. The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the Tampa...
Billionaire hints at bid coming for Washington Commanders
Earlier this month, the Washington Commanders announced owner Daniel Snyder is preparing to sell his team. Some A-list heavy hitters, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, are said to be working on a blockbuster bid. Those rumors gained steam over the weekend when Bezos talked to CNN....
Ex-Giants WR Kadarius Toney breaks out in Chiefs’ win over Jaguars: ‘It felt electric’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were rolling through the Jaguars defense when Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco delivered a helmet-to-helmet blow that left wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster motionless on the turf. Rather than slow down the Chiefs, the questionable hit infuriated them. Mahomes threw...
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney zings Giants while getting praise for breakout game: ‘A big factor’
Welcome to the party, pal. Former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney found the end zone for the first time in his brief NFL career on Sunday, helping the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Toney’s six-yard touchdown reception...
Steelers columnist slams N.J.’s Kenny Pickett: ‘Right now, I think he stinks’
Is Kenny Pickett good enough to be starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers?. Pickett’s passer rating in Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints was just 79.7 as he threw for 199 yards, going 18 for 30 and getting sacked six times. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Eagles’ A.J. Brown makes a promise after ‘humbling’ loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA — Two weeks ago, A.J. Brown was taunting the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary, ticking off his touchdown catches with one, two, three fingers as he stood — grinning — in the end zone after wrestling the ball away in double coverage. On Monday night, the Washington Commanders...
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
Eagles will be without Dallas Goedert for ‘extended time’ | Who could step in and contribute
PHILADELPHIA – It only takes one play to change the complexion of a season, and the Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert found that out in Monday night’s game against the Commanders. Goedert ran a route in the fourth quarter and caught a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts. As Goedert was being taken to the ground, Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis grabbed Goedert’s face mask and began pulling him down.
Official explains why face mask penalty wasn’t called in Eagles’ 32-21 loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass...
What Channel is Detroit Lions game today vs. Chicago Bears? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Detroit Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff, meet the Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Justin Fields, in an NFL Week 10 NFC North football game on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Fields’ 61-yard scoring scramble was the longest run by a Bears quarterback...
Ex-Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. sues Nike: What it means
Odell Beckham Jr. has announced that he is suing Nike. The wide receiver’s original deal with the brand expired in 2017, and he looked to move over to Adidas, who had offered him a large contract. Nike matched the deal to hold onto Beckham, but he claims the deal was structured made it difficult to “trigger very valuable extensions of the deal,” according to TMZ Sports.
Did Eagles’ ‘uncharacteristic’ ability to stop the Commanders on 3rd down give blueprint of how to beat them?
PHILADELPHIA – It was loud in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night, with the crowd trying to rally around the Eagles defense with 1:45 to go in the game against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles were down 26-21 and were facing a third and seven, looking to get the ball back to the offense with the hopes of engineering a game-winning drive.
Patriots’ Devin McCourty walks back Brian Daboll-Joe Judge Giants comparison
Devin McCourty is taking back some comments he made over the weekend. The New England Patriots safety went on CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” and talked about New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and former Giants coach turned Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. BUY GIANTS TICKETS:...
Eagles’ path to perfection is kaput after loss to Commanders (PHOTOS)
The dream is dead. The undefeated season is done. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to 8-1 on Monday after losing to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were the last team in the NFL that could make a run at the Miami Dolphins’ 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before losing Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0