ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Union County Conference boys soccer all-stars, 2022

NOTE: These teams are selected by the Union County Conference, not NJ.com. Sean Hendrie, Summit, Sr. Justin Cedeno, Elizabeth, Jr. Noah Fischer, Westfield, Sr. Colin Kesler, Gov. Livingston, Sr. Henrique Barbosa, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, Sr. Justin Thomas, Union, Sr. Vanderley Jasmine, Linden, Jr. Jairo Carrillo, Rahway, Jr. Akira Bofinger, Summit, Jr.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals

Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NJ.com

How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten

The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
NJ.com

Appeal the latest strike in ferry war over N.J. commuter route

The ferry war between New Jersey’s two largest private ferry companies is waging over a lucrative New York commuter route. Commuters could be riding the familiar blue and white NY Waterway ferries a little longer after attorneys for the Weehawken-based company filed a motion on Nov. 10, asking the court to delay Seastreak LLC’s takeover of commuter service from the county-owned ferry terminal in the Belford section of Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J weather: Piece of state could see its 1st snowfall of the season Tuesday, forecasters say

New Jersey could see its first snowfall since last winter on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Mount Holly. The service issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County on Monday evening and said the area could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow beginning late Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the state was likely to only receive rain.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Local community band to present free holiday concerts

The Whitehouse Wind Symphony, a community band under the direction of Branchburg resident James P. Sheeley Jr., will present holiday concerts next month at three Hunterdon County locations. The program is entitled “Carols, Candles and Cheer!” Concertgoers will hear the band’s arrangements of classic Christmas carols such as “Good King...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

It’s hot soup at North Hunterdon Hope Center!

Area residents are invited to “share holiday joy and enjoy hot soup” at this month’s free community dinner at North Hunterdon Hope Center on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Attendees can sign Christmas cards which will be given to seniors at local senior centers before Christmas.
HAMPTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy