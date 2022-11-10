Read full article on original website
Apply For Utility Assistance Ahead of Winter Termination Program, TomorrowMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NJ, Destroy These Spotted Lanternfly Egg MassesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Stem Workforce Dwindles With Few Young People in IndustryMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Union County Conference boys soccer all-stars, 2022
NOTE: These teams are selected by the Union County Conference, not NJ.com. Sean Hendrie, Summit, Sr. Justin Cedeno, Elizabeth, Jr. Noah Fischer, Westfield, Sr. Colin Kesler, Gov. Livingston, Sr. Henrique Barbosa, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, Sr. Justin Thomas, Union, Sr. Vanderley Jasmine, Linden, Jr. Jairo Carrillo, Rahway, Jr. Akira Bofinger, Summit, Jr.
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals
Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
Westwood stops 2-point try in final seconds, edges Rutherford in wild N1G2 football final
Something had to give in a battle between one of the best offenses in the state playing against one of the best defenses in the state with a North 1, Group 2 sectional title on the line. It ended up being that the Westwood defense literally could not give another...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct.3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
Blackpink N.J. concert review: This little moment sold the K-pop superstars’ Newark show
Between the booming bass thumps and intricate choreography of Blackpink’s sold-out concert in Newark Monday night, there were moments built into the show for the K-pop powerhouses to catch their breath, sip their water bottles and chat with the Prudential Center crowd. But later in the set, Jennie cracked...
Rutgers’ Brian Soldano making redshirt decision difficult after dazzling debut
The good news for Rutgers: Brian Soldano looks every bit like the one-of-a-kind wrestler who made every match memorable during his run to three state titles at High Point High School. The bad news? He may only wrestle three more times this season.
Rutgers redshirt tracker: Final 2 games mark decision time for players on verge of burning
The moment of truth is approaching for a group of Rutgers redshirt-eligible players as the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) enter the final two games of the 2022 season. Here is where they all stand following the 10th game of the season, a 27-21 loss to Michigan State on Saturday:. (A...
How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten
The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
Appeal the latest strike in ferry war over N.J. commuter route
The ferry war between New Jersey’s two largest private ferry companies is waging over a lucrative New York commuter route. Commuters could be riding the familiar blue and white NY Waterway ferries a little longer after attorneys for the Weehawken-based company filed a motion on Nov. 10, asking the court to delay Seastreak LLC’s takeover of commuter service from the county-owned ferry terminal in the Belford section of Middletown.
N.J. entertainment lawyer helps hip-hop artists take ownership of their music
Karl Fowlkes said he always loved music, but while growing up in South Jersey, he noticed that most hip-hop artists didn’t own their music. So, after becoming an entertainment lawyer in 2018, he set out to help change that. He began building his client list from his bedroom office...
What time is Rutgers-Penn State? Kickoff for final home game announced by Big Ten
The last home game of the season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 14 Penn State on Saturday, November 19 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Pisctaway, the Big Ten announced Sunday morning. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
N.J weather: Piece of state could see its 1st snowfall of the season Tuesday, forecasters say
New Jersey could see its first snowfall since last winter on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Mount Holly. The service issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County on Monday evening and said the area could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow beginning late Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the state was likely to only receive rain.
Local community band to present free holiday concerts
The Whitehouse Wind Symphony, a community band under the direction of Branchburg resident James P. Sheeley Jr., will present holiday concerts next month at three Hunterdon County locations. The program is entitled “Carols, Candles and Cheer!” Concertgoers will hear the band’s arrangements of classic Christmas carols such as “Good King...
It’s hot soup at North Hunterdon Hope Center!
Area residents are invited to “share holiday joy and enjoy hot soup” at this month’s free community dinner at North Hunterdon Hope Center on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Attendees can sign Christmas cards which will be given to seniors at local senior centers before Christmas.
N.J. principal suspended over video he showed to staff ordered reinstated
A middle school principal in the Montclair School District in Essex County can return to his job after he was placed on administrative leave in 2020 for showing a video showing a skit comedian yelling about virtual learning during a Zoom meeting to welcome staff back to school, a state arbitrator has ruled.
This $1.1M mansion for sale in N.J. has the nation’s first county park as its next-door neighbor
Pericles has been one lucky dog come walk time. The Maltese and his owners live just a bone’s throw away from the 360-acre Branch Brook Park, which stretches for some 4 miles through Newark and Belleville.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano defends blitzing Michigan State’s victory formation
Rutgers trailed Michigan State by six points and had one timeout remaining when its defense took the field with 46 seconds remaining at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. The game was essentially over, with the Spartans lining up in victory formation to kneel out the clock and seal their 27-21 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
N.J. neighbor calls cops on 9-year-old Black girl spraying spotted lanternflies; family speaks out
Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson was hoping to do her part in the state’s battle against lanternflies. Using a home remedy she’d discovered on TikTok, the girl went out in her Caldwell neighborhood to fight the invasive species, spraying the trees and sidewalks with a solution of dish soap and apple cider vinegar.
