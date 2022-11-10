Veterans Parade highlights special events, deals for military this weekend
LAS CRUCES - Here's a look at several events and specials planned honor those who have served in the United States military and their families.
Parade to 'Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans'
The City of Las Cruces-sponsored Veterans Day Parade will be held downtown on Saturday, Nov. 12. This year's theme is “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.”
The opening ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. from the reviewing stand on the corner of Las Cruces Avenue and Main Street. The Veterans Day Parade Committee selected 10 parade grand marshals, who will be recognized at the ceremony.
Parade participants will stage on the corner of Lohman Avenue and South Main Street, and the parade will begin at 11 a.m., proceeding north on Main Street to the turnabout and then south on Water Street back to the staging area.
For more details, go to http://lascrucesvetday.org.
Free museum admission
The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is offering free admission to all U.S. military veterans, active military and their immediate family members on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The museum, part of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, has a discounted rate for U.S. active military members and veterans throughout the year ($2). The museum also participates in the National Blue Star Museum Program each summer to offer free admission for U.S. active military members, veterans and their families.
The museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Veterans, families and military can attend state-run museums across New Mexico on Nov. 11, including:
- New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo
- New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science in Albuquerque
- New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe
- New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe
- New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces
- National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque
- Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe
- Museum of Indian Arts & Culture in Santa Fe
- Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde
- Lincoln Historic Site in Lincoln
- Jemez Historic Site, just north of Jemez Springs
- Bosque Redondo Memorial at Fort Sumner Historic Site in Fort Sumner
- Fort Stanton in Capitan
- Fort Selden in Radium Springs
- Coronado Historic Site in Bernalillo
State parks waive fees
Veterans, current military, and their dependents can get free entry to any New Mexico State Park on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
“We want to encourage our active-duty military personnel and veterans to explore the many recreational opportunities that their New Mexico State Parks offer without worrying about paying any fees,” said Toby Velasquez, New Mexico State Parks director. “They deserve a day to relax, whether it's taking in the fresh air, trying a new outdoor experience, or having fun doing something they love like hiking, fishing, or boating.”
Any New Mexico resident who provides satisfactory proof that they are currently serving or have served in the United States armed forces, and the resident’s spouse and dependent children are entitled to free use of any park on Veterans Day, including the waiving of all day use, camping, or other fees.
In partnership with the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services, the State Parks Division also honors New Mexico veterans who have a 50%, or greater, service-connected disability with an annual day-use pass and one three-day camping pass per year.
For information on the Disabled Veterans Program log onto https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/or call 1-888-NMPARKS (1-888-667-2757).
Free massages
BodyWorx Healing Massage in Truth or Consequences is hosting its 21st annual Veterans Day Heal the Troops event. Veterans and their spouses will be treated to a free massage on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and to half-price massages the rest of the month, Nov. 12-30. BodyWorx, 302 E. Third St., in T or C, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment. Call 575-386-3995.
Free meal and fundraiser at Golden Corral
LAS CRUCES - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 10 – Mesilla Valley will be holding a Veteran’s Day week fundraiser. This will take place from Nov. 1-14 at Golden Corral, 1661 Hickory Loop. The organization seeks funds to help purchase more DAV vans to transport veterans to their VA appointments as well as helping veterans and their families in their needs. DAV also helps veterans in filing VA benefits. Also, Golden Corral will be providing a free meal to all military personnel and veterans from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.
National restaurant deals
The following are a selection of offers for veterans from national restaurants, as reported by USA TODAY, each with at least one location in Las Cruces:
- Starbucks is adding a twist to its annual Veterans Day special, offering a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee, valid one per customer for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores. Starbucks is also donating $100,000 each to military nonprofits Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon.
- Dunkin’ is offering veterans and active military a free doughnut, no purchase or proof of ID required, and for in-store redemption only.
- Olive Garden told USA TODAY it is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free entrée from a special menu.
- Outback Steakhouse is offering all active and retired military personnel a free Bloomin' Onion and a Coca-Cola product in restaurant. The chain is also still applying its "daily heroes discount" with 10% off entire checks for nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, police, firefighters and first responders.
- Applebee's will be offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal from a select menu. In addition to the free meal, Applebee's told USA TODAY that veterans and active-duty military personnel dining in on Nov. 11 with receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for a future dine-in, to-go or delivery order within the next three weeks.
- IHOP is offering free red, white and blue pancakes – three buttermilk pancakes topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping – at participating locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dine-in only.
- Denny's is giving a complimentary Grand Slam – two buttermilk pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs – to all active, non-active and retired military personnel at participating locations from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. for dine-in only.
- Buffalo Wild Wings is giving veterans and active-duty service members with valid ID 10 free boneless wings and fries for dine-in only.
- From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse is giving veterans and active-duty military personnel meal vouchers valid through May 30, 2023 with proof of service, no purchase necessary.
- Wendy's giving those with valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card a free breakfast combo during participating location's breakfast hours. Valid in-store or at drive-thru.
- Hooters is offering veterans or active-duty military who present proof of service a free meal from a select menu with purchase of a beverage at any location nationwide.
- Red Lobster is giving veterans, active-duty military and reservists free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw with valid ID for dine-in and to go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cracker Barrel is giving any veteran or active-duty military a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake with any purchase in-store and online. To redeem the offer online, guests must add cake to order and enter code "VETSDAY22" at checkout.
- Little Caesars is offering veterans and military personnel free HOT-N-READY lunch combo at participating locations from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The combo features for slices of the chain's Detroit-style deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.
