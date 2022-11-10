Veterans Parade highlights special events, deals for military this weekend

LAS CRUCES - Here's a look at several events and specials planned honor those who have served in the United States military and their families.

Parade to 'Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans'

The City of Las Cruces-sponsored Veterans Day Parade will be held downtown on Saturday, Nov. 12. This year's theme is “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.”

The opening ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. from the reviewing stand on the corner of Las Cruces Avenue and Main Street. The Veterans Day Parade Committee selected 10 parade grand marshals, who will be recognized at the ceremony.

Parade participants will stage on the corner of Lohman Avenue and South Main Street, and the parade will begin at 11 a.m., proceeding north on Main Street to the turnabout and then south on Water Street back to the staging area.

For more details, go to http://lascrucesvetday.org.

Free museum admission

The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is offering free admission to all U.S. military veterans, active military and their immediate family members on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The museum, part of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, has a discounted rate for U.S. active military members and veterans throughout the year ($2). The museum also participates in the National Blue Star Museum Program each summer to offer free admission for U.S. active military members, veterans and their families.

The museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Veterans, families and military can attend state-run museums across New Mexico on Nov. 11, including:

State parks waive fees

Veterans, current military, and their dependents can get free entry to any New Mexico State Park on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

“We want to encourage our active-duty military personnel and veterans to explore the many recreational opportunities that their New Mexico State Parks offer without worrying about paying any fees,” said Toby Velasquez, New Mexico State Parks director. “They deserve a day to relax, whether it's taking in the fresh air, trying a new outdoor experience, or having fun doing something they love like hiking, fishing, or boating.”

Any New Mexico resident who provides satisfactory proof that they are currently serving or have served in the United States armed forces, and the resident’s spouse and dependent children are entitled to free use of any park on Veterans Day, including the waiving of all day use, camping, or other fees.

In partnership with the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services, the State Parks Division also honors New Mexico veterans who have a 50%, or greater, service-connected disability with an annual day-use pass and one three-day camping pass per year.

For information on the Disabled Veterans Program log onto https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/or call 1-888-NMPARKS (1-888-667-2757).

Free massages

BodyWorx Healing Massage in Truth or Consequences is hosting its 21st annual Veterans Day Heal the Troops event. Veterans and their spouses will be treated to a free massage on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and to half-price massages the rest of the month, Nov. 12-30. BodyWorx, 302 E. Third St., in T or C, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment. Call 575-386-3995.

Free meal and fundraiser at Golden Corral

LAS CRUCES - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 10 – Mesilla Valley will be holding a Veteran’s Day week fundraiser. This will take place from Nov. 1-14 at Golden Corral, 1661 Hickory Loop. The organization seeks funds to help purchase more DAV vans to transport veterans to their VA appointments as well as helping veterans and their families in their needs. DAV also helps veterans in filing VA benefits. Also, Golden Corral will be providing a free meal to all military personnel and veterans from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

National restaurant deals

The following are a selection of offers for veterans from national restaurants, as reported by USA TODAY, each with at least one location in Las Cruces: