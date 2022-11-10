ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Missing the train at Expo and Crenshaw: 'That was so stupid'

By Joe Mathews
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FLfL_0j69igu100

Our eyes met on a Saturday evening in Los Angeles. I wanted to go home. He wanted to take me there.

Could we find our way to each other?

We were only 30 yards apart. But we were separated by Crenshaw Boulevard — and Southern California transit.

The object of my gaze was a Metro train driver on the Expo Line, or E Line, which runs from Santa Monica to L.A. The driver’s dark features gave him an air of mystery. His eastbound train was approaching the station on the west side of Crenshaw, a major thoroughfare.

I stood on the east side of Crenshaw, across four lanes of cars from the station, with my nine-year-old son. We had just ridden the newly opened Crenshaw Line — or K Line — which originates at that intersection of Crenshaw and the Expo Line.

We expected to make what Metro calls an “easy transfer” to the Expo Line, since its tracks are just steps from the K Line exit.

Instead, we had a head-scratching L.A. moment.

When Metro built the Expo Line in 2012, it did not build a single passenger platform at Crenshaw and Expo. It created two. The first, for trains heading west towards Santa Monica, was on Crenshaw’s east side, where I was standing. The other stop, for eastbound trains, was across the street.

Other stops on the Expo Line — at Vermont and Western Avenues — have space-saving platforms on opposite sides of a thoroughfare. But the Expo stop at Crenshaw should have been designed differently, because Metro already knew it would connect Expo Line with a future Crenshaw line there.

Metro had options for linking lines. It could have built a pedestrian walkway over Crenshaw.

It could have built entrances to the Crenshaw/K Line on both sides of Crenshaw, so that passengers could transfer without crossing the street. Heck, Metro could have built a grand train station over the intersection, putting the two intersecting lines under one roof.

Metro lacked the money and imagination to do that of that. Instead, Metro decided to force passengers to brave Crenshaw traffic to transfer between the K and eastbound Expo Lines.

Across this unnecessary divide, the Expo Line driver and I encountered each other.

The crosswalk signal was red, as the driver’s train approached the eastbound station. If the light didn’t change, my son and I would miss it.

Then my eyes met the driver’s. A minute went by, the crosswalk light remaining red. The driver, holding my gaze, generously kept the train in the station, doors open. But after another minute went by, he gave me an apologetic look, and moved the train forward.

We knew then that we would miss the train — but the moment wasn’t over. Now the driver was stuck, unable to cross Crenshaw himself.

Why? Because L.A. requires trains to stop for traffic and street lights. The train driver had a red light. Why? Because the city puts cars first.

A minute more, and the lights changed. In theory, we should have been able to negotiate the crosswalk, and the train driver should have sailed through his green light.

But once again, we were foiled.

Crenshaw had filled with cars, which now blocked the tracks and the crosswalk. The driver extended his arms, palms up, in the universal expression of “What Can You Do?” My son and I did the same.

After another two minutes, the driver inched his way through the intersection, cutting off the cars. We still hadn’t crossed the street.

The train was now less than 10 feet away from us. I raised my thumb, as if to hitchhike. The driver laughed, waved, and rang the train bell. Then he disappeared into the night.

Minutes later, we finally managed to cross. We’d wait 12 minutes for the next train.

“That was so stupid,” my son said.

“That’s Los Angeles,” I said.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Body found floating in Los Angeles River

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
boulevardsentinel.com

Two homes on one lot in Highland Park are a good deal for the developer and the buyers

In Los Angeles, where housing is in critically short supply, there are more questions than answers about how and where to build. But one developer in Highland Park has come up with a solution, creating two homes (one remodeled and one new construction) on a single lot and proving in the process that increased density can be both profitable and livable.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Apple’s New 536,000SF Culver City Office Campus Could Break Ground Next Year

Apple is looking for approval for a new office campus in Culver City from the Culver City Planning Commission this week as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Apple, one of the most profitable companies in the world, wants to build what they call The Culver Crossings Campus, in an area on the Los Angeles city/Culver City border at the corner of National and Venice Boulevards. The site is a 4.5-acre area where commercial buildings now stand. This project would build two low-rise buildings with a total of 536,000 square feet of office space, production spaces and spaces for miscellaneous uses. The new structures would have parking for over 1,200 vehicles in a three-level underground parking structure.
CULVER CITY, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash

A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
MALIBU, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022

It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy