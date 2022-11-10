Missing the train at Expo and Crenshaw: 'That was so stupid'

Our eyes met on a Saturday evening in Los Angeles. I wanted to go home. He wanted to take me there.

Could we find our way to each other?

We were only 30 yards apart. But we were separated by Crenshaw Boulevard — and Southern California transit.

The object of my gaze was a Metro train driver on the Expo Line, or E Line, which runs from Santa Monica to L.A. The driver’s dark features gave him an air of mystery. His eastbound train was approaching the station on the west side of Crenshaw, a major thoroughfare.

I stood on the east side of Crenshaw, across four lanes of cars from the station, with my nine-year-old son. We had just ridden the newly opened Crenshaw Line — or K Line — which originates at that intersection of Crenshaw and the Expo Line.

We expected to make what Metro calls an “easy transfer” to the Expo Line, since its tracks are just steps from the K Line exit.

Instead, we had a head-scratching L.A. moment.

When Metro built the Expo Line in 2012, it did not build a single passenger platform at Crenshaw and Expo. It created two. The first, for trains heading west towards Santa Monica, was on Crenshaw’s east side, where I was standing. The other stop, for eastbound trains, was across the street.

Other stops on the Expo Line — at Vermont and Western Avenues — have space-saving platforms on opposite sides of a thoroughfare. But the Expo stop at Crenshaw should have been designed differently, because Metro already knew it would connect Expo Line with a future Crenshaw line there.

Metro had options for linking lines. It could have built a pedestrian walkway over Crenshaw.

It could have built entrances to the Crenshaw/K Line on both sides of Crenshaw, so that passengers could transfer without crossing the street. Heck, Metro could have built a grand train station over the intersection, putting the two intersecting lines under one roof.

Metro lacked the money and imagination to do that of that. Instead, Metro decided to force passengers to brave Crenshaw traffic to transfer between the K and eastbound Expo Lines.

Across this unnecessary divide, the Expo Line driver and I encountered each other.

The crosswalk signal was red, as the driver’s train approached the eastbound station. If the light didn’t change, my son and I would miss it.

Then my eyes met the driver’s. A minute went by, the crosswalk light remaining red. The driver, holding my gaze, generously kept the train in the station, doors open. But after another minute went by, he gave me an apologetic look, and moved the train forward.

We knew then that we would miss the train — but the moment wasn’t over. Now the driver was stuck, unable to cross Crenshaw himself.

Why? Because L.A. requires trains to stop for traffic and street lights. The train driver had a red light. Why? Because the city puts cars first.

A minute more, and the lights changed. In theory, we should have been able to negotiate the crosswalk, and the train driver should have sailed through his green light.

But once again, we were foiled.

Crenshaw had filled with cars, which now blocked the tracks and the crosswalk. The driver extended his arms, palms up, in the universal expression of “What Can You Do?” My son and I did the same.

After another two minutes, the driver inched his way through the intersection, cutting off the cars. We still hadn’t crossed the street.

The train was now less than 10 feet away from us. I raised my thumb, as if to hitchhike. The driver laughed, waved, and rang the train bell. Then he disappeared into the night.

Minutes later, we finally managed to cross. We’d wait 12 minutes for the next train.

“That was so stupid,” my son said.

“That’s Los Angeles,” I said.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.