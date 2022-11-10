ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan basketball makes it official by signing George Washington III, Papa Kante

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Michigan basketball waited an extra day to announce it: The Wolverines signed both recent four-star commitments during Wednesday's early signing day, Papa Kante and George Washington III.

Kante, a 6-foot-10 center rated the No. 107 prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings , is from Connecticut but was born and raised in Senegal, then moved to the states for high school in 2019. He is the fourth international signing for Michigan in the past four years, joining Franz Wagner (2019-20; Germany), Moussa Diabate (2021-22; France) and Youssef Khayat (2022-23; Lebanon).

Kante played summer ball with the N.Y. Renaissance on the 2022 EYBL circuit, where he put up 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 13 games. He has a 7-4 wingspan.

"Extremely excited to have Papa Kante and George Washington III join our Michigan family," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "Both young men are not only very skilled basketball players, but they're also great students and high character individuals. They will be great additions to our team.

"I had an opportunity to build a relationship with both young men and just getting to know who they are inside is just fitting on why we were so high on asking these young men to join our Michigan family."

MICHIGAN HOOPS BEST-CASE SCENARIO: New faces Jaelin Llewellyn, Jett Howard become stars

STARTING OFF STRONG: Hunter Dickinson dominates Purdue Fort Wayne in U-M season opener, 75-56

Those relationships were just a bit harder to create with Kante's family, since they live in Senegal and speak very limited English.

Howard, who prides his recruiting on making bonds with not only the desired player, but his family, said it wasn't a problem and Kante did a good job of translating and being the intermediary, as Howard spelled out his vision for the talented big man.

"It was great getting an opportunity to speak with them this summer," Howard said. "It was more on Facetime, haven't had an opportunity to go out to Senegal yet but looking forward to flying out and having a chance to meet the parents in person.

"But you figure out ways to communicate, it's not that hard, and Papa was helping in a lot of ways on both sides."

Washington III is the No. 75 recruit, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, ninth in Ohio and the No. 2 shooting guard.

He's 6-2 from Louisville, and transferred to Chaminade-Julienne High School in Dayton, Ohio, for his final high season after his father, George Jr., started a new job as an assistant coach with Dayton women's basketball.

Washington III showed he was a prolific scorer the past two years in Louisville, netting 1,346 points (23.6 points per game), with 136 3-pointers and made 91.1% of his free throws. He averaged 23.4 points per game last season with 6.8 rebounds, and scored 10 points or more in 30 of 31 games with a career-high 45 last January.

"George comes from a basketball family," Howard said. "He is a coach's son. With all of that, he has grown up around the game. He has that certain mindset for it. We like that. He is crafty and is a gifted shooter and scorer. He has a well-rounded game and we can't wait to see him suit up."

The Wolverines signed five freshmen a season ago, including some quite late in the process like Khayat, who didn't commit until June and joined the program on their trip to France just months later.

The question for the Wolverines and Howard: Is he expecting more commitments in the next signing period or does he feel comfortable with the roster construction and scholarship count as is?

"Haven't gotten that far yet," he said. "We're taking it one day at a time."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball makes it official by signing George Washington III, Papa Kante

Michigan State football lands 4-star LB Jayvant Brown from Florida for 2023 class

Mel Tucker landed another four-star pledge for Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class. Linebacker Jayvant Brown from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced via Twitter he plans to join the Spartans next season. He is the ninth four-star player among the 12 commitments. The Spartans have had four four-star prospects and a three-star recruit also decommit during this cycle.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan football comforting Virginia transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi in wake of shooting

A tragic shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three and injured another two hit close to home in Ann Arbor. The alleged shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was a former walk-on in the Cavaliers football program, according to university president James Ryan. Jones is accused of fatally shooting three other members of the Virginia football team Sunday evening: linebacker D'Sean Perry and wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor Skyline's Harper Murray named 2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball

There was a coaches’ voting process to complete over the weekend, but it sure seemed a forgone conclusion who would win the 2022 Miss Volleyball award, a joint effort between the Detroit Free Press and the Michigan Interscholastic Coaches Association. Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray — the No. 1-ranked player in the country, headed to play college volleyball at perennial powerhouse Nebraska — is the 2022 recipient of the prestigious award. She received 325 voting points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
'The Pistons Pulse': New-look starting lineup; what Bryce learned in trip to Detroit

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, Omari and Bryce break down the aftermath from Raptors game, including the Isaiah Stewart injury and the new starting lineup. Then the guys recap...
DETROIT, MI
Big Ten football Misery Index: Michigan football can only strive for the West's balance

November is a time for balance in the college football world. That is, at least, if you have any interest in getting respect from the College Football Playoff committee, which drops five or six references to balance a week in explaining why there’s a better chance of a head coach named “Bo” in Columbus than there is of ranking Michigan football ahead of Ohio State before the two teams actually, y’know, play in Columbus at the end...
WISCONSIN STATE
Michigan's UIA selects Deloitte to replace unemployment insurance system

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency has selected Deloitte to replace its decade-old unemployment benefits system, which over the last decade, has falsely accused thousands of Michigan residents of unemployment fraud and contributed to delays in getting benefits to claimants during the pandemic. The new system, which will be called uFACTS, is expected to be fully operational in 2025 and cost an estimated $78 million over 10 years. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
GVSU a 1-seed in D-II football tourney; could face defending champ Ferris State on Dec. 3

Ferris State will begin its quest to defend its NCAA Division II football title against a familiar foe: fellow GLIAC member Davenport, which the Bulldogs beat, 28-7, on Nov. 5 in Big Rapids. Ferris State drew the No. 2 seed in its region, but the Bulldogs’ eyes will likely be on a potential rematch with the one school to beat them this season: Grand Valley State. The GLIAC champion Lakers — who beat Ferris State, 22-21, in...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
