Boston, MA

Robert Grey
4d ago

I wish we would stop acting like treating all people as equals is something people should be applauded for. Like should I cheer when someone doesn’t break a law or shake a fathers hand when he takes care of his kids?

foodieflashpacker.com

14 Of The Best Restaurants In Boston, MA

Boston has more than its fair share of gourmet dining, with the city’s best restaurants featured on television shows such as Top Chef and The Next Iron Chef. A foodie, whether new to Boston or a seasoned resident, will find enough to discover here: For one thing, the city is blessed with an incredible seafood-filled dining scene, but there’s so much more, from spicy hand-pulled Xi’an-style noodles to a casual storefront to heaping bowls of ramen in a restaurant that wants to make its customers’ dreams come true to the flavor-packed Mediterranean on a romantic patio to funky wines in intimate bars.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Harvard sells for $1.4 million

Kevin Moll bought the property at 167 Bolton Road, Harvard, from Mark L Lyvers and Lisa L Foley on Oct. 31, 2022. The $1,425,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $393. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 169,448-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
HARVARD, MA
WSBS

Is it Legal to Speak to People on an Elevator in Massachusetts?

It seems like every state has some outdated or just plain old weird laws. Take Massachusetts for example, we have covered the strange laws regarding the penalties for defacing a milk carton along with scaring a pigeon in Massachusetts. How about the "no more than three sandwiches" rule at Massachusetts wakes? These are just three examples of bizarre laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts but aren't really enforced in this day in age, thank goodness. You can dive deeper into these laws as well as 28 additional strange Massachusetts laws by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

As Mass. sends out tax refunds, many anxious they won’t get one

Massachusetts residents who have yet to receive their tax refunds from the state government are concerned when — and if — they will arrive. Over 85% of about 700 readers who responded to a MassLive survey said they are still waiting for their refunds, even as state officials began doling out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues — as required by a controversial tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — at the start of the month. Survey responses were collected Thursday through Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Here are the top Massachusetts counties for deer collisions in 2021

Deer crashes in Massachusetts jumped to new heights last year during the peak season for collisions with vehicles, according to data analyzed by AAA Northeast. Between October and December 2021, there were 1,656 collisions in the state, the highest number on record since 2002, according to AAA Northeast. That equates to one deer crash every 80 minutes, with most crashes happening near sunset around the afternoon commute, the organization said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Tufts Daily

Tales from the T: One easy trick to fix our buses (planners hate him!)

Two weeks ago, the MBTA released a revised draft of its Bus Network Redesign, an ambitious plan to design a better bus network for Boston with improved coverage, frequency, equity and connectivity. The T’s end goal is to run more buses, more frequently, serving more people (particularly low-income populations most reliant on transit) and serving more destinations that riders want.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

17 MBTA Employees Suspended Since 2019 for Not Paying Proper Attention: Report

Almost 20 employees of the MBTA were suspended for not paying proper attention on the job over a nearly-four year period, according to the Boston Herald. The Herald cites data it obtained from the MBTA, in response to a request it filed for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” from 2019 to 2022. In that data, the T said there were 17 employee suspensions during that time workers deemed to not be giving proper attention to the job. A spokesperson told the news agency that the data does not necessarily mean the employee was asleep, because there is not a category that is specifically for sleeping.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12

A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
MassLive.com

17 MBTA employees suspended for not paying attention over last 4 years, report says

A group of bus and train operators at the MBTA were suspended over the last four years for not paying attention or sleeping during work hours, the Boston Herald reported. The data, which came from a public records request for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” showed 17 employees were suspended for three to 70 days. Another employee received an infraction notice during the same time frame but was not suspended.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 6-12

A condo in Worcester that sold for $124,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 55 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $354,778. The average price per square foot was $224.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
BOSTON, MA
