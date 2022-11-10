Sebring McKinley club collects $850 for turkey event

SEBRING – Sebring McKinley’s Ecology Club had a big haul from its Trick or Treat for Turkeys program on Oct. 30.

The students moved through the district’s neighborhoods collecting not candy but funds to help purchase turkeys and hams for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The items will go to Sebring residents who receive holiday food baskets with food and other products.

Nineteen high school students visited houses in Sebring Village and surpassed last year’s total by nearly $250. This year, the students collected $849.64.

Each year, the Ecology Club’s fundraising efforts help purchase the main entree – turkey or ham – for 20 families. These donations will be distributed to families along with nonperishable items collected through the Sebring McKinley Jr. High Student Senate Thanksgiving food drive that will run through Nov. 18. Items collected include popular holiday staples such as stuffing and gravy to much-needed self-care items including shampoo and dental hygiene products.

Any community members who missed the visit and still wishes to contribute can bring donations to the Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School office.