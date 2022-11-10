Whiteford's Iott, Dundee's Bordine voted Region's best of the week
Dundee volleyball player Briley Bordine and Whiteford linebacker and running back Jake Iott have been voted the Monroe County Region’s best for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
Bordine garnered 238 of the 813 votes cast to take Athlete of the Week honors. St. Mary Catholic Central cross country runner Bella LaFountain took second place with 163.
Iott had 131 votes to top a pair of SMCC players – Cole Jondro (101) and Evan Marcon (52).
Check back next week for new polls.
FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jake Iott, Whiteford 131
Cole Jondro, SMCC 101
Evan Marcon, SMCC 52
Graham Junge, Flat Rock 20
Hunter DeBarr, Whiteford 10
Aaron Salazar, Flat Rock 7
Omari Carter, Carlson 2
Trey Brueggemann, Bedford 1
Total votes 324
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Briley Bordine, Dundee 238
Bella LaFountain, SMCC 163
May Salazar, Jefferson 71
Addison Ciacelli, Summerfield 53
Sylvia Koch, Milan 43
Angela Sweeney, Mason 41
Carter McCalister, Jefferson 40
Evan Suydam, Summerfield 37
Simon VanderVlucht, SMCC 33
Keegan Masters, Whiteford 30
Jenna Pilachowski, Jefferson 26
Jackson Ansel, Mason 24
Alexis Knight Flat Rock 10
Kaylin Schroeder, Bedford 4
Total votes 813
Comments / 0