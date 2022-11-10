Whiteford's Iott, Dundee's Bordine voted Region's best of the week

Dundee volleyball player Briley Bordine and Whiteford linebacker and running back Jake Iott have been voted the Monroe County Region’s best for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

Bordine garnered 238 of the 813 votes cast to take Athlete of the Week honors. St. Mary Catholic Central cross country runner Bella LaFountain took second place with 163.

Iott had 131 votes to top a pair of SMCC players – Cole Jondro (101) and Evan Marcon (52).

Check back next week for new polls.

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jake Iott, Whiteford 131

Cole Jondro, SMCC 101

Evan Marcon, SMCC 52

Graham Junge, Flat Rock 20

Hunter DeBarr, Whiteford 10

Aaron Salazar, Flat Rock 7

Omari Carter, Carlson 2

Trey Brueggemann, Bedford 1

Total votes 324

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Briley Bordine, Dundee 238

Bella LaFountain, SMCC 163

May Salazar, Jefferson 71

Addison Ciacelli, Summerfield 53

Sylvia Koch, Milan 43

Angela Sweeney, Mason 41

Carter McCalister, Jefferson 40

Evan Suydam, Summerfield 37

Simon VanderVlucht, SMCC 33

Keegan Masters, Whiteford 30

Jenna Pilachowski, Jefferson 26

Jackson Ansel, Mason 24

Alexis Knight Flat Rock 10

Kaylin Schroeder, Bedford 4

Total votes 813