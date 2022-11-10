ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh's Jackson/Oregon Street bridge will reopen next week

By Bremen Keasey, Oshkosh Northwestern
 5 days ago
OSHKOSH ‒ Repairs on the Jackson/Oregon Street bridge will finally start next week, with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation saying the bridge should finally reopen since being closed in May.

The Wisconsin DOT said repairs of the broken gearbox that caused the bridge to be closed to traffic in May will start Monday, with the bridge expected to be open to traffic starting Nov. 17.

The DOT initially hoped the bridge could be repaired in September, but any repairs were postponed because the components needed for the bridge repair were delayed.

The bridge, one of three spanning the Fox River near downtown, was first closed May 25 after a bridge engineer noticed an unusual vibration during a routine test. The bridge was closed the next day, and the worn-out gears were sent back to the manufacturer.

The DOT initially hoped the repair would take nine weeks, but findings in July showed the damage was "more extensive" than expected, pushing back the reopening.

Since that discovery, the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge — which carries an average of 8,500 vehicles a day — has remained closed, with the north side of the lift bridge secured in the upright position to allow boats to pass beneath.

