Wichita Falls, TX

Operation Fresh Start volunteers rolling up their sleeves to clean up, revitalize Saturday

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 5 days ago
Operation Fresh Start volunteers will be out by the dozens Saturday morning, equipped with paintbrushes, helping hands and elbow grease.

They will clean up and revitalize Wichita Falls neighborhoods around Hirschi High School, Booker T. Washington Elementary School, East and West Lynwood and the Kemp Addition, the Rev. Angus Thompson, pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, said.

“We'll have about seventy to eighty people working on Saturday," Thompson said.

They will include volunteers from the Navy Seabees training program at Sheppard Air Force Base, he said. Students from the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering SAFB will paint five houses Saturday.

Hirschi Huskies from the school's football and basketball teams will be helping out, too, Thompson said.

In addition, members of New Jerusalem, Saint Matthew Baptist Church, Shiloh Baptist Church and possibly from Antioch Baptist Church will also pitch in, he said.

Dumpsters will be available in locations including New Jerusalem, Hirschi, Washington Elementary, East Lynwood Park and the Kemp-Sunnyside Center.

Thompson requested that people not put paint, batteries or construction material into the dumpsters or leave anything on the ground outside of them such as couches or refrigerators.

He said volunteers will come by with trailers to pick up items from front yards and trim a few trees.

Operation Fresh Start organizers are grateful for the city of Wichita Falls' support in providing the dumpsters, and following the rules concerning dumpsters helps ensure the city's cooperation.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Operation Fresh Start can call Thompson at 940-766-4022.

The volunteer initiative focuses on helping low-income communities, seniors and others. New Jerusalem organized and launched it in 2018 to raise money to buy athletic equipment for Hirschi. Operation Fresh Start soon grew to encompass several neighborhoods.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

