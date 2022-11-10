ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks add 'Gathering Place' blue jerseys to 2022-23 City Edition uniform collection

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
Nike unveiled the 2022-23 "City Edition" uniforms for each NBA team Thursday, with the Milwaukee Bucks look returning to a blue look employed at times during the run to the 2021 league championship.

The "Gathering Place" uniforms, the fifth and final uniform set to be worn this season, also features a patchwork pattern along the side that includes shades of blue, cream and black and shades of green as an homage to the "Irish Rainbow" uniforms of the 1970s and 1980s. The bulk of the jersey will be Great Lakes Blue, with the words "Gathering Place" (a nod to the loose translation of Milwaukee's name) stitched into a lower corner of the jersey.

The Bucks incorporated the Bronzeville community as inspiration and the Patchwork Mural by Ammar Nsoroma on North Avenue.

“We are proud of the diverse community that calls themselves Bucks fans, and continue to take our role in helping to find ways to bring the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin together through our actions on and off the court,” Bucks chief marketing officer Dustin Godsey said in a release. “This uniform illustrates the patchwork nature of our intertwined community of fans and we are appreciative of the artistic vision and partnership of Ammar Nsoroma to help bring these uniforms to life.”

As part of the uniform launch, the Bucks have worked with Nsoroma and Historic King District BID No. 8 to restore the Patchwork Mural to its original condition.

The Bucks will wear the City Edition uniform for the first time Wednesday, Nov. 16 when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers. The uniform also will be worn at every Wednesday home game throughout the 2022-23 season and will be complemented with a Gathering Place alternate court.

The new look joins the black "statement jersey" and purple "classic jersey" that the Bucks have already used this year, as well as the standard white "association" and green "icon" jerseys that the Bucks use regularly. Last year's "City Edition" jerseys were white.

Previous single-season alternate jerseys for the Bucks included a yellow and red look reminiscent of the old MECCA venue floor, "Cream City" jerseys, black "Fear the Deer" jerseys and the 2020-21 Great Lakes Blue jerseys.

The City Edition retail collection is now available at shop.bucks.com.

