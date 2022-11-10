Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward rules himself good to go against Dolphins

BEREA − Denzel Ward has spent the last three games, plus one quarter, away from the field. That will change when the Browns Pro Bowl cornerback returns in Sunday's game at the Miami Dolphins .

Who says? Well, Ward does.

"Yes, sir," Ward said when asked Thursday if he was playing. "Yes, sir. Can't wait."

Ward has been out since sustaining a concussion at just under the 14-minute mark of the Browns' Oct. 9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It happened while he was trying to tackle Austin Ekeler at the end of a 17-yard run.

The concussion led to Ward missing the next three games, losses to New England and Baltimore and a win over Cincinnati. The bye week, though, allowed him to continue his recovery while not missing out on any on-field time.

"It is tough," Ward said. "I mean, throughout that whole time, I was having headaches, having headaches every day and then in the protocol. If you're having any symptoms, you're not able to really progress. So I was kind of concerned a little bit, just like, when are these headaches gonna go away? When I gonna start feeling better? But I was able to overcome that, and glad to be here now."

The concussion wasn't due to a violent head-on collision. As Ward was bringing Ekeler down, he rolled under the Chargers back, leading to his head bouncing off the ground.

It was almost immediately obvious that Ward had sustained a concussion. He stumbled as he got off the ground, and medical personnel on the sideline took away his helmet almost as soon as he got to the bench.

Ward wasn't surprised by the diagnosis. It was the third time in his NFL career he has been diagnosed with a concussion.

That fact may be a cause for concern for some. Ward isn't one of those people.

"I mean, it's not affecting me right now, so I'm good," Ward said. "My focus is on football but, I mean, I do wanna take care of my health, then make sure I'm good and try to do the things I can to prevent it from happening again and just to keep my health up. So I think I'm good, though.”

None of the Browns coaches have officially said Ward will play against the Dolphins. All coach Kevin Stefanski would say when asked about Ward on Wednesday was that he wasn't sure he was "fully cleared yet," but that he was "hitting all the benchmarks right now."

Those benchmarks are part of the NFL's concussion protocol, which players must pass through before they can be cleared to play. The interesting twist to Ward returning against the Dolphins is that the league adjusted the protocol after the uproar that began when Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati just days after leaving and then returning to a game against Buffalo with what appeared to be concussion-like symptoms.

The protocol existed when Ward was a rookie in 2018. However, he acknowledges that it's changed from that time.

“Yeah, in a good way," Ward said. "I definitely think it's a little harder than when I was a rookie and I had got a concussion. So, I mean, that's a good thing, though, taking care of guys and making sure they're ready to play once they get back.”

If the Browns could pick exactly one team to get Ward back against, it may very well be the Dolphins. Miami is ranked second in the league in passing offense with 293.6 yards per game.

Tagovailoa is leading the league in passer rating at 115.9 and average gain per pass at 9.17. Of course, what's helped the third-year quarterback is the presence of two of the top five receivers in the league, Tyreek Hill (first in the league with 1,104 receiving yards and 76 catches) and Jaylen Waddle (fifth in the league with 812 yards on 47 catches).

"It’s amazing," Ward's cornerback counterpart, Greg Newsome II, said. "He’s one of the top corners in the game still, so obviously having a talent like that on the field is always going to make everyone’s job easier. So it’s definitely great to have him back.”

Ward doesn't have any experience playing against Tagovailoa or Waddle, both of whom were still at the University of Alabama in 2019, the last time the Browns played Miami. He had two solo and one assisted tackle, plus a tackle for loss and a pass defensed in that 41-24 win in Cleveland.

Ward is very familiar with is Hill, who was acquired by the Dolphins this offseason in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill's played against the Browns twice — in the 2020 AFC Divisional Round and the 2021 regular-season opener — and made a combined 15 catches for 266 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in last year's opener.

"Yeah, it's tough," Ward said of defending Hill. "You guys see, he's a fast, talented player out there able to take the ball to the house whenever he gets it in his hands. So I'm looking forward to the match up, looking forward to going out there going against those guys. I mean, these are games that you make a name for yourself, so I'm looking forward to it."

More than anything else, Ward is just looking forward to being able to get back on the field again. The three games he missed with the concussion raises the total number of games he's been out due to either injury or COVID-19 over his first four-plus seasons to 17.

Ward didn't want to rush back through the protocol before he was fully cleared, especially given his own personal history with concussions. However, the time off wasn't what he wanted, either.

“I haven't been enjoying just sitting around the house watching," Ward said. "So I'm just glad to be back with the guys. I'm glad to be playing football again.”

