Look Inside Twin Falls Main Avenue Lofts
Check out the tallest building in Downtown Twin Falls, the Main Avenue Lofts. The project started in 2020 and took a little longer to complete due to national supply chain problems. On Thursday, November 10, The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, developer Galena Opportunity Inc., and representatives with the City of Twin Falls along with many others celebrated the ribbon cutting for the newest building in the heart of Twin Falls. The building isn't complete as workers put the finishing touches on many parts of the six-story multi-use building. On the ground level there will be a restaurant, retail space, and some offices. The second floor will be office space. The remaining levels will be studio, two-bedroom, and three bedroom apartments ranging in price from about $1,000 to $1,200. Check out the inside:
The One Thing you Need to Do in Idaho but Won’t as the Weather gets Cold
The frost is painting the glass of your windshield, the coats, beanies, and gloves are a must, and the cold weather has officially arrived in the Magic Valley. Nights are dropping into the teens, and the temperatures rise above freezing for only a couple of hours each day. With the cold finally, here, some things should have been done to prepare, and while many of us have done those tasks, there may be some that still need to be done for others. Most know to get firewood, blow out the hoses, and find the ice scrapers, but there is one task that should be done, that many are not aware of and won't do this fall or winter in the Magic Valley.
Twin Falls man killed in workplace accident
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 31-year-old Twin Falls man died after a load of supplies fell on him at a Twin Falls County landscaping supply business, the coroner said Monday afternoon. Brett Eldon Daley, 31, was an employee at The Rock Yard on E. 3900 N Road. Twin Falls...
Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho (with Map & Photos)
The one known as Shoshone Falls could not be missing from our list of waterfalls in the United States. Nicknamed the Niagara of the West, this torrent of the Snake River is actually higher than the real Niagara (64.7 meters) and impressively wide (274 meters). This makes it one of...
The Twin Falls Festival Of Light Parade Is A Magical Family Experience
No, it is not too early to start talking about Christmas events around the area. In Downtown Twin Falls, one of the most magical events is taking place once again. The Festival of Lights Parade is a Christmas event no one should miss. Festival of Lights Parade 2022. The Festival...
Support Our Future As The Magic Valley Kid Market Returns This Weekend
If you believe that the children are our future, then this weekend you have the opportunity to support, encourage, and help finance the business-minded youth of Southern Idaho. The Magic Valley Kid Market is returning to the Filer Fairgrounds. The Magic Valley Kid Market At Fairgrounds This Weekend. The Magic...
Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
How Not to Apply for a Job in Twin Falls
Over the last few weeks, I have seen a few people posting on local chats and rants and raves pages looking for jobs, and their approach is one you want to avoid. Putting an ad on a local Facebook page isn't a terrible idea, but the odds of finding a job are low this way. While it doesn't hurt to try this route, make sure to be smart in what you post. When putting in the desired salary, you are limiting yourself from the get-go. Putting limited scheduling, while it is nice to be honest, makes you lower on the candidate list, when others may have a more open schedule. Most importantly, do no admit you will fail a drug test, as not many places will hire you, knowing you are breaking the law and unable to pass a mandatory drug test if their company requires it.
Famous Author Has Decided To Work With Twin Falls Publisher
A new bookstore recently opened in Downtown Twin Falls called DAP. It is from Di Angelo Publishing, a local publishing company that has been around for 14 years. Now, the owner of DAP has announced a major project with famous author R. L. Stine. Sequoia Schmidt, the owner, and creator...
All The Things You Could Buy In Twin Falls If You Won Powerball
If you won the Powerball lottery, now worth $2.3 billion dollars, you could pretty much buy all of Twin Falls. But that is no fun. So we found some things that you could purchase and create in Twin Falls. Tons Of Land Along The Canyon Rim Trail. Right now you...
Twin Falls Police Can no Longer Respond to Some Burglar Alarms
This is happening across the country. Staffing shortages beset law enforcement. Local police may not be able to respond to an intruder alarm unless you can see that someone is physically inside. Police and deputies often need to run triage, or prioritize calls during busy shifts. Like the night they experienced last Wednesday night when local roads iced over and there were 37 accidents throughout the region.
Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer
“There’s nothing wrong with the outdoor life,” Bryant said. “I truly believe that.” The post Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer appeared first on Local News 8.
What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
Forest Roads in South Hills Could Close Sooner Due to Weather
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-U.S. Forest Service officials say they are looking at possibly closing some Forest Roads earlier in the South Hills because of recent snowfall. The Minidoka Ranger District recreation manager said this week that some areas have already gotten more than a foot of snow or more. “Snowmobile travel is already occurring in some areas, and wheeled-vehicle use in the higher elevations is becoming more dangerous,” said Minidoka Recreation Program Manager Daniel Fischer in a prepared statement. “We are even evaluating whether or not a seasonal closure may be necessary to prevent further safety issues and road damage.” Forest officials said several vehicles have already slid off and gotten stuck this past week as snow came down across the district resulting in search and rescue calls; some had to stay overnight in their vehicles. The Forest Service has advised people not to travel on Dry Creek Road (NFS 527) or the Oakley/Bostetter Road (NFS 500) because they are wet and muddy. The Howell Canyon Road (NFS 549) has been closed off to motorized wheeled traffic, only foot traffic and over snow vehicles are allowed into the camping and summer home area. Rock Creek campgrounds will remain open as long as the snow levels allow; water is shut off and restrooms will not be maintained. The Minidoka Ranger District can be reached at 208-678-0430.
Perrine Bridge Will Get New Lights, Expect Lane Closures
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Perrine Bridge will get new upgraded lighting next week that will force the closure of some lanes while crews work. The Idaho Transportation Department announced crews will install the new lighting November 17, Thursday, after 9 p.m and close one lane of traffic on the side they are working on at the given time. Work should only take one night according to ITD officials. “These new luminaires have an improved design that will extend their life expectancy,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer stated. “We are upgrading multiple lights this year and will continue to address other areas in South-central Idaho with future projects.” ITD said the project is among a number of other projects addressing structures and parts of the area highway system.
Harvest Time Festival takes over the CSI Expo Center this weekend
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Harvest Time Festival is taking place this weekend at the College of Southern Idaho. Located at the Expo Center, vendors from across the area gather to sell gifts and homemade items. Planning for the festival begins in April, by getting the different...
How You Can Help Ensure No Twin Falls Family Goes Hungry This Season
A few community members have come together to raise Thanksgiving turkeys for families in need. If you want to help the cause, it is pretty simple, all you have to do is go to the store, grab a turkey, and take it downtown to the collection place. No Family Should...
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office warns public about fraudulent social media posts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office has a warning for social media users about fraudulent posts after an incident last week. Last week, people were approaching the sheriff’s office about a post circling social media about a missing kid from Buhl. As they...
Chart-Topping Band Warrant Coming To Jackpot NV For Two Shows
A rock band that achieved worldwide popularity in the eighties with multiple chart-topping hits is coming to Jackpot, Nevada, in January for back-to-back evening performances. Warrant is regarded as one of the most commercially-successful glam rock bands of the eighties and nineties. The group formed in Los Angeles in the 1984, and gained success with a string of radio hits such as "Cherry Pie," "Uncle Tom's Cabin," and "Heaven." They are currently scheduled for January 27 and 28 shows at Cactus Pete's Resort Casino in Jackpot, before heading back east to wrap up their tour in June.
How Your Leftover Twin Falls Pumpkins Can Benefit Others
It's not uncommon to see Halloween pumpkins rotting on Twin Falls porches for many days after the celebration has ended. I've got three on the deck railing that I plan to donate to a neighbor with a small farm. In past years, I've never really given much thought to how...
