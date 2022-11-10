City offices closed Friday in honor of Veterans Day holiday

In honor of those who have protected this country’s freedom and those who are serving in the U.S. military, the City of Amarillo offices will be closed Friday in recognition of Veterans Day.

For Veterans Day, the schedule for city services will be adjusted as follows:

City Hall will be closed Friday.

Residential and Commercial Solid Waste Collection: All residential and commercial trash collection will not be serviced Friday. Landfill and brush sites will also be closed. Friday residential routes will be serviced Thursday. Friday poly carts routes will be serviced on Thursday. All commercial operations, brush sites and the landfill will resume service on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday. ACT offices will be closed.

The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806)378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.