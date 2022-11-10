Read full article on original website
Derek Carr in tears describing frustrations with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are a mess, and quarterback Derek Carr isn’t happy about it. Raiders, in the first year under former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hit a new low on Sunday, falling to 2-7 on Sunday. Making matters worse, the loss came against an Indianapolis Colts team in their first game under inexperienced interim coach Jeff Saturday.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick renews call for replay changes after NFL error
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long been a proponent of expanding the opportunities for NFL coaches to challenge calls. On his weekly radio appearance on WEEI on Monday morning, Belichick pointed to a missed call in the Vikings’ 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills as further evidence to support his argument.
Trick play ends with former Patriots QB Tom Brady ‘falling on my face’ in Germany
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried to get tricky by throwing a pass to Tom Brady -- with disastrous results. The Buccaneers were playing the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany on Sunday when they decided to trot out the wildcat formation. That left running back Leonard Fournette taking the shotgun snap with the 45-year-old quarterback splitting out wide.
Patriots have plan to beat replay booth if WRs unsure they caught a pass
FOXBOROUGH — Jakobi Meyers says there’s a signal. If the receiver makes a play that’s ruled a catch on the field, but he isn’t sure a replay review will return the same verdict, there’s a subtle way to let everyone else on the Patriots’ offense know to get to the line and get the next play off.
