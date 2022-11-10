Read full article on original website
Omaha Police investigating fatal attack on Halloween
Omaha Police Investigate Early Monday Assault
Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that occurred around 4 a.m. Monday south of 105th and Boyd, to the west of I-680. Police say officers encountered a suspect, 60-year old Lynnelle Lamay-Poe, and the stabbing victim, 60-year old Eddie Poe Jr. Investigators say Eddie Poe Jr was taken to a...
OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies
Lincoln teen arrested, one remains hospitalized after DUI crash, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A teen was arrested after a crash early Saturday morning left one hospitalized in critical condition, Lincoln Police say. A Ford Escape rear-ended a Chevy Malibu around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of 70th and O Streets, according to police. Lincoln Fire & Rescue had...
Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random
Family of Omaha homicide victim speaks out
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
'It's been very tiring': Omaha police officer resigns after woman says he kept trashing her car
Council Bluffs Man Dies In Blackstone Car Crash
(Omaha, NE) -- A man from Council Bluffs is dead after an early morning car crash in Omaha's Blackstone District. Police say 27-year-old DJ Myers was driving the wrong way down Harney Street around 12:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and hit a small tree and then a big tree near 37th Street. Myers died in the crash and police say speed was likely a factor.
$6,000 in equipment stolen from officer’s unlocked vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $6,000 in equipment was stolen from an officer’s unlocked vehicle on Friday. Lincoln Police say the theft happened sometime overnight near the intersection of South 31st Street and Briarwood Avenue. A police radio, ballistic vest, flashlight, baton, backpack, ballistic rifle plates and plate...
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
Omaha teen arrested after trying to punch Lincoln officer at concert, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha teen was arrested Saturday after trying to sneak backstage during Rod Wave’s concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Police say. Despite being kicked out of the arena by security, 18-year-old Patrick Bengston continued to make multiple attempts to sneak inside and backstage.
Teen Cited In Saturday Morning Crash In East Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–Lincoln Police appear to have cited a 17-year-old for DUI following a crash shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday morning at 70th and “O” Street. Investigators tell KFOR News an eastbound SUV hit an eastbound car. The victim in the car, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, had to be rescued by LFR and was taken to a hospital, where at last check he remains with life-threatening injuries.
Omaha Police officer under investigation resigns
'I had no idea': Business owner responds to Sunday's mass shooting at 33rd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say the scene of Sunday's mass shooting was a space rented out for a birthday party. The owner says he had "no idea" about the event. Myron Pierce couldn't be reached for comment Sunday and Monday, but spoke about the incident in a Facebook Live post Monday afternoon.
Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries
(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
Man in extremely critical condition after shooting in Midtown Omaha apartment
OMAHA, Neb. — First responders rushed a man to a hospital while performing CPR after he was shot Sunday morning. It happened at an apartment near Park Avenue and Dewey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Omaha police said several people were taken to its headquarters for questioning. The Omaha Police...
Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident
Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave
SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury
