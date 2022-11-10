Read full article on original website
Jay Mack
4d ago
he's playing the courts, he's no more unfit than I am. he had the had the mental capacity to flee to Canada then fly to Mexico
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Related
Lowell man arraigned on rape, kidnapping, intent to murder charges
A Lowell man has been arraigned on several charges some of which include rape and intent to murder following a shooting and kidnapping incident that occurred in the town. Michael Galloway, 38, of Lowell was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, rape, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the Lowell police told the Boston Globe.
Mickie Simmons indicted after allegedly making, selling ghost guns
A Brookfield man is facing several firearms charges after allegedly selling ghost guns and ammunition to a confidential informant. Mickie Simmons, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Worcester on Monday on one count of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, one count of dealing firearms without a license and two counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office.
WMUR.com
Man facing second-degree murder charge accused of assaulting corrections officer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man charged with second-degree murder made a brief appearance in court Monday morning on charges that he assaulted a corrections officer. Raymond Moore is accused of throwing urine and fecal matter at a corrections officer who was distributing lunch to inmates at the Valley Street Jail on Oct. 27.
NECN
Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station
A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly over the weekend faced a judge in Quincy District Court on Monday. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly...
Charlestown man arrested on Fentanyl charges after four overdose in Hyde Park
A Charlestown man is facing charges related to trafficking Fentanyl after four individuals overdosed Sunday morning. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, was arrested Sunday after police treated multiple overdose victims at a Hyde Park home and found Eatherton’s fanny pack containing the drug at the scene. According to Boston police, officers...
capecod.com
Providence man charged with trafficking cocaine on Martha’s Vineyard
OAK BLUFFS – On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority. The warrant was issued by the Edgartown District Court to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine distribution.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit working to identify human remains discovered in the last 40 years
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit is actively working to identify every unidentified body or skeletal remains that have been discovered in the last 40 years. In these last 40 years, traditional methods using fingerprints or dental records have not resulted in the identification of any...
Worcester cop Colby Turner, accused of stealing $45K, claims someone manipulated his detail records
An attorney for Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner is claiming his arrest on larceny charges was in retaliation for Turner reporting departmental “improprieties,” according to court documents. Turner stands accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work. He has pleaded not guilty...
Woman kidnapped, raped at Quincy MBTA station, officials say
A Quincy man is in custody after officials said he kidnapped a woman at the MBTA’s Red Line station on Saturday, subjecting her to hours of sexual abuse before she was left in a mall parking lot in Brockton. The victim, said by authorities to be in her 60s,...
Man facing charges after woman kidnapped from Quincy T station, raped and left in parking lot
A Quincy man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a 64-year-old woman at the MBTA’s Wollaston Station in Quincy early Saturday morning and subjecting her to hours of sexual abuse before depositing her in a Brockton parking lot. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, Christian Lynch, 26,...
Judge Sentences Haverhill Man to Life in Prison for 2020 Stabbing Death at Stadium
A 21-year-old Haverhill man, found guilty last month of second-degree murder at Haverhill Stadium, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with parole after 19 years. Oscar Quinones, formerly of 22 Sunrise Drive, Bradford, was convicted in the slaying of 19-year-old Efrain Maisonet, also of Haverhill, April 7, 2020 in a parking lot behind Haverhill Stadium.
NECN
After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges
A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
2 men arrested after fight involving knife, baseball bat outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Two men are facing assault charges after a fight outside the Motel 6 on Main Street on Saturday, police said. Shortly after midnight, Tewksbury Police received a 911 call from a guest of the Motel 6 reporting that a man had pulled a knife on another man during a fight.
ABC6.com
3 arrested on weapon related charges in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were arrested on weapon related charges on two separate occasions in Tewksbury. Friday morning, police responded to a report of two people who seemed to be on drugs at the Circle K on Andover Street. When they arrived, officers found the driver, 29-year-old...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
WMUR.com
Defense attorney for New Hampshire mother accused of killing son asks judge to sanction prosecution
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The defense attorney for a New Hampshire woman accused of causing the death of her 5-year-old son asked a judge for sanctions against the prosecution regarding jailhouse interviews connected to a separate case. Danielle Dauphinais, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Elijah...
wgbh.org
Watertown attorney doubles down after jury awards detective $4M in gender discrimination lawsuit
The day after a jury awarded $4 million to the Watertown’s first female detective in her gender discrimination lawsuit, the attorney for the city and the Watertown Police Department doubled down on their defense. Doug Louison told GBH News that the city did not agree with the jury's finding...
2 Seekonk murder suspects held without bail
Two Rehoboth men accused of shooting and killing a Seekonk man last year faced a judge Thursday morning.
Man facing charges in New Hampshire shooting that left 2 people critically injured
NASHUA, N.H. — A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a double shooting in New Hampshire on Thursday night that left two people critically injured. Wilfredo Diaz, 27, of Nashua, was arrested on charges including first-degree assault, according to the Nashua Police Department. Officers responding to a...
25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile
No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 6