Worcester, MA

Jay Mack
4d ago

he's playing the courts, he's no more unfit than I am. he had the had the mental capacity to flee to Canada then fly to Mexico

Lowell man arraigned on rape, kidnapping, intent to murder charges

A Lowell man has been arraigned on several charges some of which include rape and intent to murder following a shooting and kidnapping incident that occurred in the town. Michael Galloway, 38, of Lowell was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, rape, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the Lowell police told the Boston Globe.
LOWELL, MA
Mickie Simmons indicted after allegedly making, selling ghost guns

A Brookfield man is facing several firearms charges after allegedly selling ghost guns and ammunition to a confidential informant. Mickie Simmons, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Worcester on Monday on one count of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, one count of dealing firearms without a license and two counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Providence man charged with trafficking cocaine on Martha’s Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS – On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority. The warrant was issued by the Edgartown District Court to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine distribution.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
After Multiple People Overdose, Charlestown Man Arraigned on Drug Charges

A man was arrested by Boston police over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, after multiple people in Hyde Park overdosed, according to the agency. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, of Charlestown, is facing several drug-related charges, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the 1400...
BOSTON, MA
3 arrested on weapon related charges in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were arrested on weapon related charges on two separate occasions in Tewksbury. Friday morning, police responded to a report of two people who seemed to be on drugs at the Circle K on Andover Street. When they arrived, officers found the driver, 29-year-old...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile

No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
BOSTON, MA
Springfield, MA
