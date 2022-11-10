ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get ahead of your holiday shopping with Detroit goods at Eastern Market

DETROIT – While the holidays are right around the corner, Metro Detroiters are getting a head start on gift shopping at All Things Detroit Holiday Experience in Eastern Market. About 200 small businesses gathered in Eastern Market on Sunday to sell a variety of locally-made goods and foods. Local...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Moonlight Madness shopping returns to Ann Arbor’s State Street in December

ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Dec. 2, shoppers will flock to downtown Ann Arbor for discounts and specials during the annual Moonlight Madness holiday event. State Street District restaurants and businesses will keep their doors open late and offer event sales, art promotions and specials. The Moonlight Madness website...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor pottery studio to host holiday sale in December

ANN ARBOR – See the work of 29 ceramics artists at the annual Holiday Show and Sale at Yourist Studio Gallery between Dec. 9-11. The Jackson Road pottery studio and gallery will showcase hand-crafted ceramics ranging from decorative pieces to functional bowls and vases made by resident studio artists.
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes

Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit named among top 10 best travel destinations in the world for 2023

DETROIT – The Motor City is one of the best travel destinations in the whole world, according to TravelLemming.com. The online travel guide released its annual 50 Best Places to Travel list, and Detroit was named the 10th best global travel destination for 2023. With it’s “thriving cultural scene,” “historic charm,” tons of character and “friendly people,” the city has been deemed a must-stop.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit

My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Some stay, some go as Dearborn school district decides on book challenges

DEARBORN, Mich. – It has been a controversial issue in Dearborn, and Monday, the school district addressed what it plans to do with several books deemed inappropriate by some parents. The book ban all started over the summer when a parent challenged some books found in school libraries, most...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Secrets to making a delicious pie from a Flat Rock restaurant known for them

Whether pumpkin, pecan, or apple, the way many people end their Thanksgiving meal is with a slice of pie, but making pie is no easy feat. There’s a lot that can go wrong in the pursuit of flakey crust, so we invited Catherine Zornischenko, the Owner of Kate’s Kitchen in Flat Rock, and Manager Gina Putty to get their advice on how to make a tasty pie. Their restaurant is known for its coconut cream pie, but they have over 15 varieties and are always busy this time of year filling orders for Thanksgiving.
FLAT ROCK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy