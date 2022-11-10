Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get ahead of your holiday shopping with Detroit goods at Eastern Market
DETROIT – While the holidays are right around the corner, Metro Detroiters are getting a head start on gift shopping at All Things Detroit Holiday Experience in Eastern Market. About 200 small businesses gathered in Eastern Market on Sunday to sell a variety of locally-made goods and foods. Local...
fox2detroit.com
Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
Pet expo, Legos and vodka: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
As temperatures continue to cool, more indoor experiences for children, adults and pets are available around metro Detroit this weekend. But there are still outdoors options in the mix. Here are some things to do, including shopping, vodka tasting, science events for kids and more, for the weekend of Nov....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Moonlight Madness shopping returns to Ann Arbor’s State Street in December
ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Dec. 2, shoppers will flock to downtown Ann Arbor for discounts and specials during the annual Moonlight Madness holiday event. State Street District restaurants and businesses will keep their doors open late and offer event sales, art promotions and specials. The Moonlight Madness website...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor pottery studio to host holiday sale in December
ANN ARBOR – See the work of 29 ceramics artists at the annual Holiday Show and Sale at Yourist Studio Gallery between Dec. 9-11. The Jackson Road pottery studio and gallery will showcase hand-crafted ceramics ranging from decorative pieces to functional bowls and vases made by resident studio artists.
A new venue called Big Pink is opening in Detroit
The music and art space is located in a facility previously owned by Detroit Urban Survival Training
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
whmi.com
Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes
Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit named among top 10 best travel destinations in the world for 2023
DETROIT – The Motor City is one of the best travel destinations in the whole world, according to TravelLemming.com. The online travel guide released its annual 50 Best Places to Travel list, and Detroit was named the 10th best global travel destination for 2023. With it’s “thriving cultural scene,” “historic charm,” tons of character and “friendly people,” the city has been deemed a must-stop.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit
My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some stay, some go as Dearborn school district decides on book challenges
DEARBORN, Mich. – It has been a controversial issue in Dearborn, and Monday, the school district addressed what it plans to do with several books deemed inappropriate by some parents. The book ban all started over the summer when a parent challenged some books found in school libraries, most...
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Secrets to making a delicious pie from a Flat Rock restaurant known for them
Whether pumpkin, pecan, or apple, the way many people end their Thanksgiving meal is with a slice of pie, but making pie is no easy feat. There’s a lot that can go wrong in the pursuit of flakey crust, so we invited Catherine Zornischenko, the Owner of Kate’s Kitchen in Flat Rock, and Manager Gina Putty to get their advice on how to make a tasty pie. Their restaurant is known for its coconut cream pie, but they have over 15 varieties and are always busy this time of year filling orders for Thanksgiving.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Accumulating snow possible for parts of SE Michigan tonight: What to expect and when
DETROIT – There are two systems converging on Metro Detroit later today, which leaves us high and dry for several hours this morning. Temperatures start in the upper 20s to low and middle 30s. It would be much cooler if not for these clouds, which produce a blanket of insolation.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Contemporary house in Franklin has indoor pool, nearly 2 acres
By design, a contemporary-style house in Franklin with an indoor pool and nearly 2 acres of land has a lot going for it. And the four-bedroom, four-bathroom 4,055 square-foot home, which was also designed by a renowned Metro Detroit architect, is up for sale. Built in 1970, the house is...
Accumulating snow in the forecast for Metro Detroit area Tuesday — Here's where will get the most
Forecasters are calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Metro Detroit area on Tuesday, with the most accumulation expected in the northern suburbs.
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
