ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton teen pleads guilty in shooting death of Sean Rex

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
The Repository
The Repository
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dy6Yx_0j69fThL00

CANTON – A Canton teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday in Stark County Common Pleas Court for taking part in the shooting death of Sean Rex.

Police believe Justice D. St. John, 18, was an accomplice to the shooting that left the 47-year-old father dead.

Rex was in the kitchen of the home he shared with his wife and four children, when St. John and three others entered the home in the 2100 block of Seventh St NE around 4 p.m. May 2. Rex was shot in the head during an attempted robbery, authorities said.

Darcell Lamont Anthony Jr., 19, Steffon Love, 17, both of Canton, and another 17-year-old Canton teen also are facing charges.

St. John and Anthony were indicted in July on charges of felony aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary, all with firearm specifications.

Later that month, Love was indicted on charges of felony aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. The teen was indicted on a felony aggravated robbery charge.

St. John pleaded guilty to the indictment charges in front of Common Pleas Judge Kristin Farmer.

According to the Stark County Prosecutor's Office, the plea is in exchange for his cooperation with the prosecution of the co-defendants. Sentencing has been set for 10 a.m. Dec. 28.

Love's trial is set for Dec. 2. Anthony's is set to begin Dec. 5 and the third defendant's trial is Dec. 19.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

5 years in prison for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.
SOLON, OH
WFMJ.com

Cleveland area teen fatally shot in Warren

Warren detectives are investigating a possible homicide on the city's north side. Police responded to a victim who was shot at the intersection of Odgen Avenue and Maryland Street NW Friday evening after dispatchers received calls of several shots being fired in rapid succession. It was reported that two men...
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two men and two women on this week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
WKYC

17-year-old Brunswick High School student shot and killed

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The Brunswick City School District is mourning the loss of a Brunswick High School student that passed away on Friday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Warren Police officials confirmed to...
BRUNSWICK, OH
whbc.com

Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area teenagers have a lot of life in front of them. Most, if not all of the rest of it, could be spent in prison. 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton and 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron were sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison for the January shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins in Canton in January of this year.
CANTON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy