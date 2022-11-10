If you want good policies that allow all North Carolinians to thrive, you first need fair elections. To get there, we need good courts. My Democratic colleagues and I know how to make North Carolina stronger. We want to invest money in clean technologies to boost our economy and stop polluting our climate. We want to better fund our schools and create opportunities for our children. We want to ensure every woman has the right to make her own healthcare decisions. We want to ensure that no person in our state goes broke under the weight of medical debt.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO