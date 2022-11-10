ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

indyweeknc

Smooth Election In NC "A Positive Sign for Democracy"

This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. Despite worries of voter intimidation, chaos at the polls, and post-election denialism, North Carolina’s midterm voting seems to have run smoothly. “I can say without a doubt it was one of the smoothest elections I’ve ever been involved in...
ARIZONA STATE
indyweeknc

Understaffed NC Environmental Agency "Stretched to the Limit"

This story originally published online at CoastalReview.org. Nearly one-fifth of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s job positions are unfilled, leaving the agency responsible for administering regulations to protect water, air quality and the public’s health in a tight pinch that is not likely to loosen any time soon.
indyweeknc

NC Supreme Court Issues Much Anticipated Rulings on Education Funding, Environmental Protection

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. In a dramatic ruling issued just days before midterm elections, the North Carolina Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling and ordered the transfer of millions of dollars to pay for a school improvement plan designed to provide the state’s school children with the sound basic education guaranteed under the state constitution.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
indyweeknc

“Art of the State” Offers a Vital, Sprawling Survey of North Carolina’s Rich Arts Legacy

From the very beginning, the ambitions of Art of the State: Celebrating the Visual Art of North Carolina are clear. Written by Raleigh resident Liza Roberts with photography by Durham photographer Lissa Gotwals and released by UNC Press, the 272-page book offers a sprawling, vital survey of North Carolina art now. As Larry Wheeler, the renowned former director of the North Carolina Museum of Art writes in the forward, “[This is] the first contemporary and comprehensive look at the rich diversity—people, places, and materials—which characterize the art of North Carolina.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
indyweeknc

A New Book by Wilmington Author Larry Thomas Explores North Carolina’s Rich Jazz Heritage

Last month, Chapel Hill iconoclast Larry Thomas’s latest book, Carolina Shout! The Carolina Jazz Collection was published by United Brothers & Sisters Communications in Drewryville, Virginia. The 119-page volume highlights the nearly 100 jazz musicians who were either born in the Tar Heel state, or who arrived via marriage, ancestral roots, or to enroll in North Carolina Central University’s acclaimed jazz studies program.
WILMINGTON, NC
indyweeknc

Out-of-State Patients Spur Abortion Increase in North Carolina

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Many more people are seeking abortions in North Carolina since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to abortion and neighboring states began outlawing or severely restricting abortions. Fifty-three percent of the people coming to A Woman’s Choice...
COLORADO STATE
indyweeknc

Op-Ed: North Carolina's Judicial Elections Matter as Much as the Fight for the Statehouse

If you want good policies that allow all North Carolinians to thrive, you first need fair elections. To get there, we need good courts. My Democratic colleagues and I know how to make North Carolina stronger. We want to invest money in clean technologies to boost our economy and stop polluting our climate. We want to better fund our schools and create opportunities for our children. We want to ensure every woman has the right to make her own healthcare decisions. We want to ensure that no person in our state goes broke under the weight of medical debt.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
indyweeknc

Nonprofit Founded By Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Targets NC's Asian American Voters With Racist Mailers

This week, the leaders of a voter rights advocacy group announced that an organization founded by Stephen Miller, a former adviser with the Trump administration and Duke University graduate, has targeted Asian American voters across North Carolina with “hateful, racist mailers aimed at suppressing their vote and subduing the political power of the fastest-growing racial demographic in the state.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
indyweeknc

Why You Should Care About the Appellate Court Races

If North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race—a neck-and-neck contest that could see the election of the state’s first Black senator or the ascendance of a gun-slinging, abortion-rights-denying, MAGA-aligned congressman—has stirred so little buzz compared to other contests that national news outlets have labeled it a “sleeper race,” the four races for the NC Court of Appeals are straight up comatose.
indyweeknc

Candidate Questionnaire: Allen Baddour, Superior Court Judge, 15 B, Seat 2

Occupation & employer: Senior Resident Superior Court Judge, State of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Superior court judge?
indyweeknc

How New Local Producer Collective The Genius Party Brings People Together

In the world of hip-hop, North Carolina might seem a geographical outlier, fringe to major urban hip-hop centers like New York City and Atlanta. But the broad talent that exists across our state is remarkable. And while the focus and attention are often on the rappers with impressive lyrical abilities or those who have gained mainstream success, it’s the producers whose talents shape our sound and scene.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Triangle Musicians Join Together for Abortion Rights Benefit Concert

Singer-songwriter Tift Merritt and other local musicians are taking a stand on abortion rights, next week, just two days before the midterm election. In a November 6 concert at Cat's Cradle, Merritt and others hope to encourage people to get out and vote this year, reminding fans that reproductive rights are at risk.
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
