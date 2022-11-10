Read full article on original website
Mayo Clinic Platform partners with Atropos Health on clinical decision support tool
Mayo Clinic Platform, the data analytics arm of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is giving tech company Atropos Health access to deidentified patient data to boost its clinical decision support tool. Atropos' offers a digital consult application, Prognostograms, that employs millions of deidentified medical records to advise clinicians on courses of...
Health system cash reserves plummet
Cash reserves, an important indicator of financial stability, are dropping for hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Both large and small health systems are affected by rising labor and supply costs while reimbursement remains low. St. Louis-based Ascension reported days cash on hand dropped from 336 at the end of the 2021 fiscal year to 259 as of June 30, 2022, the end of the fiscal year. The system also reported accounts receivable increased three days from 47.3 in 2021 to 50.3 in 2022 because commercial payers were slow, especially in large dollar claims.
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor. 2. Fairview Health Services, based in Minneapolis,...
7 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are seven hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Odessa (Wash.) Memorial Healthcare Center. 2. Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill, W.Va.) 3. AllianceHealth Woodward (Okla.) 4. Cypress Creek Hospital (Houston)
6 oncologists on the move
Beckley (W.Va.) ARH Hospital welcomed oncologist and hematologist Odeth Barrett-Campbell, MD. Gifford, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital welcomed radiation oncologist Jean-Pierre Obeid, MD. El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital named Michael Rytting, MD, as medical director for its Southwest University Pediatric Blood and Cancer Center. Presque Isle, Maine-based Northern Light...
10 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati,. a CNO for St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va. 2....
3 solutions to the pharmacy technician shortage
Amid a national shortage of pharmacy technicians, hospital pharmacy teams are forced to get creative when it comes to hiring and retaining enough workers. From relying more on interns to partnering with schools, here's how three health systems answered the question, "How has the pharmacy technician shortage affected your organization, and how are you responding?"
General Catalyst is partnering with nine more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm aims to drive healthcare's digital transformation. The latest General Catalyst "health assurance" partners are:. Banner Health (Phoenix) Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) Health First (Rockledge, Fla.) MetroHealth (Cleveland) OhioHealth...
How the critical access designation helped keep Montana hospitals open
The critical access hospital designation — which turned 25 this year — has supported more than 49 rural hospitals in Montana, including three that reopened because of the designation, Montana Hospital Association President and CEO Rich Rasmussen said in an opinion piece on the American Hospital Association website.
3 factors boosting physicians' willingness to adopt value-based care
A July 2022 Bain US Frontline of Healthcare Survey found that about 80 percent of physicians are interested in value-based care arrangements, but that interest decreases as the risk to the provider increases. "Physicians have well-founded concerns about their ability to take on risk, fueling their hesitation," according to a...
6 hospitals setting up overflow tents amid flu, RSV surges
As flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases surge across the nation, some hospitals are hitting capacity, setting up overflow units and tents to meet patient demand. Below are six hospitals that have recently set up overflow tents. Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora has set up a tent to treat lower...
Michigan health systems face budgets full of red ink
Several Michigan health systems have risen from the worst of the pandemic with negative operating margins and millions in losses, the Detroit Free Press reported Nov. 14. These health systems include Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, Southfield-based Beaumont Health hospitals now within Grand Rapids-based Corewell Health, St. Louis-based Ascension's Michigan hospitals, and Livonia-based Trinity Health.
Patient codes of conduct should be the norm, says hospital quality veteran
Amid the threat of workplace violence, hospitals must take further actions to protect employees, like instituting a patient code of conduct, a former UF Health-Jacksonville (Fla.) leader argues in a letter published Nov. 12. The letter, published by The Florida Times-Union, is written by Douglas Grob, former director of quality,...
5 hospitals, systems hiring cardiologists
Here are five hospitals and health systems hiring cardiologists. Note: This is not a comprehensive list. Listings were obtained from job seeker websites. Atrium Health, based in Charlotte, N.C., is seeking a general cardiologist for its High Point location. Mount Sinai Medical Center Miami Beach (Fla.) is hiring a clinical...
Tufts Medicine makes 6 leadership changes
Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine has made several leadership changes to its executive team and the executive teams at its hospitals, according to information shared with Becker's on Nov. 14. Six things to know:. 1. Amy Hoey, BSN, RN, was promoted from COO to president of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital. 2....
Mount Sinai names dean of women's health
New York City-based Mount Sinai has appointed Michal Elovitz, MD, to serve as dean for women's health research at the Icahn School of Medicine, effective March 1. She will also serve as director of the center for the advancement of female biology, according to a Nov. 15 news release sent to Becker's.
New York hospital unveils in-house pharmacy
Rome (N.Y.) Health opened its community pharmacy inside the hospital's new medical center Nov. 14. The pharmacy will feature a "Meds to Beds" program for patients to receive their prescriptions before leaving the hospital. In a news release shared with Becker's, Rome Health said bringing the pharmacy "under one roof" with the hospital's other services will allow "for convenient, accessible, coordinated patient care."
Iowa health system goes live with Meditech EHR
Floyd County Medical Center went live with the Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1. The process of implementing the new system, which began in January, has helped the Charles City, Iowa-based health system digitize patients' health records, according to a Nov. 1 press release from Floyd. The new system...
Viewpoint: ICU care often result in new harm and injuries — here's how to fix it
There is an evidence-based approach to reducing death, length of hospital stay, cost of care and additional injuries during intensive care unit treatment, but most hospitals are not using it, according to one expert. Wes Ely, MD, a professor of critical care medicine at Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, shared...
Duke LifePoint's 1st physician CEO among 2 hospital leadership hires
Chris Brown, RN, was named CEO of Haywood Regional Medical in Clyde, N.C., and Philip Greene, MD, was named CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C. Mr. Brown has been serving as COO and interim CEO of Frye Regional. Dr. Greene is the chief medical officer of Frye Regional. They will both begin their new roles Nov. 28, according to Nov. 14 news releases.
