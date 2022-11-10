ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINKNEWS.com

6 arrested by unlicensed contractor task force in North Port, 3 more wanted

The North Port Police Department has arrested six people due to an undercover investigation into unlicensed contractors. Police say an unlicensed contractor task force was established on November 1 called “Operation Con-Tractor.”. North Port detectives say they called the numbers advertised by several contractors on roadside signs and community...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Child found alone in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m. Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers. If you recognize this child, please call...
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Driver arrested for DUI after deadly Manatee County crash

A man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Manatee County on US-41 off of Braden Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was driving south on US-41 in the left turn lane. The driver was approaching a left curve in the road while the light was green at the intersection of Braden Ave.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person shot during domestic dispute in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police are present at a home off Country Club Boulevard. According to authorities, one person was shot in the foot during a domestic dispute. WINK News saw six Cape Coral Police Department vehicles at an address on Southeast 14th Terrace. A man was handcuffed by police and had his pockets searched before being placed into the back of a police vehicle.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man from San Antonio sentenced to 17 years for drug trafficking in Naples

A man from San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison on Thursday for selling drugs to an undercover Collier County detective in 2021. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rene Mata, 59, was sentenced after being arrested in September 2021 and charged with two felonies, one for trafficking in heroin and one for trafficking in fentanyl.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Troopers looking for hit-and-run driver after fatal crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for a driver who they say hit and killed a 63-year-old Port Charlotte man riding a bicycle Monday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol says at about 6:10 p.m., the man was traveling on a bicycle with a trailer north on Prineville Street, approaching Hineline Avenue.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
erienewsnow.com

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands from at least 20 people in investment scams

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) -- A Cape Coral man was arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands from at least 20 people in fraudulent investment scams. Ludovic Laroche, 54, was arrested on charges of racketeering, securities/investments prohibited practices, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities and violations of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man convicted of murder sentenced to federal prison for having an IED

A Cape Coral man who had been convicted of murder has been sentenced to federal prison after being found in possession of an improvised explosive device. The United States Department of Justice says William Earl Siebert, 47, has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing an unregistered destructive device. Siebert pled guilty to the charge in June.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Outsider.com

Florida Teens Spark Police Investigation Filming Themselves Torturing, Killing an Alligator

Florida teens reportedly sparked an investigation after filming themselves torturing and killing a local alligator with a machete earlier this week. According to NBC News, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now launching a criminal investigation into the alligator incident at Bonita Springs. Authorities reported that the footage showed a young boy torturing the gator with a machete. This resulted in the animal’s death.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 dead, 1 injured following barricaded subject in DeSoto County

DeSoto County deputies say one man is dead and a woman is injured following an incident with a barricaded suspect on SW Charlotte Street. The barricaded suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after deputies entered the home to clear the residence. All nearby roadways were shut down...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested, accused of investment scams

A 54-year-old Cape Coral man was arrested after authorities say he stole hundreds of thousands from at least 20 victims through fraudulent investment scams. Ludovic Laroche faces charges of racketeering, securities/investments prohibited practices, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities and violations of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Buy my fentanyl

Civil Dispute: Long-term hotel guests who refused to leave after overextending their stay became a dispute when they stopped making payments. The complainant stated the guests had been staying in the room since September, and when told they would have to leave after not paying became verbally hostile toward her, at which point she called law enforcement. When police informed one of the guests he would have to leave, he was in the process of packing his belongings would leave within the hour. The hotel employee was advised to call police the next morning if the room was not vacated.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man dies in crash in Collier County on Friday

A 60-year-old man died in a car crash in Collier County Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was driving south on Yahl Street, north of Seward Avenue in Naples. The driver then lost control of the pickup truck just before 6 p.m. The truck rotated and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies: Woman arrested after chase through Immokalee in stolen car

A woman was arrested in Immokalee on Tuesday afternoon after deputies say she stole a car and led them on a chase when they tried to pull her over. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Lynn Alvarado, 52, was arrested after deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stolen silver Dodge Charger. They found the Charger near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and South 4th Street, but the driver, Alvarado, sped away when deputies tried to pull her over.
IMMOKALEE, FL
amisun.com

Bradenton Beach bust yields funny money, meth

BRADENTON BEACH – Police officers Eric Hill and Charles Marose got more than they bargained for when they responded to a burglary call on Nov. 5. At 4:30 p.m., the officers were dispatched to 1202 Gulf Drive N. where they met the property manager, who said the house was being occupied despite the fact it hadn’t been booked for rent and nobody had permission to be in the home at the time.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL

