Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
6 arrested by unlicensed contractor task force in North Port, 3 more wanted
The North Port Police Department has arrested six people due to an undercover investigation into unlicensed contractors. Police say an unlicensed contractor task force was established on November 1 called “Operation Con-Tractor.”. North Port detectives say they called the numbers advertised by several contractors on roadside signs and community...
Mysuncoast.com
Child found alone in Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m. Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers. If you recognize this child, please call...
Fort Myers Police investigating Palm Beach Blvd. homicide
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 3600 block of Palm Beach Blvd. on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
WINKNEWS.com
Driver arrested for DUI after deadly Manatee County crash
A man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Manatee County on US-41 off of Braden Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was driving south on US-41 in the left turn lane. The driver was approaching a left curve in the road while the light was green at the intersection of Braden Ave.
WINKNEWS.com
1 person shot during domestic dispute in Cape Coral
Cape Coral police are present at a home off Country Club Boulevard. According to authorities, one person was shot in the foot during a domestic dispute. WINK News saw six Cape Coral Police Department vehicles at an address on Southeast 14th Terrace. A man was handcuffed by police and had his pockets searched before being placed into the back of a police vehicle.
WINKNEWS.com
Man from San Antonio sentenced to 17 years for drug trafficking in Naples
A man from San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison on Thursday for selling drugs to an undercover Collier County detective in 2021. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rene Mata, 59, was sentenced after being arrested in September 2021 and charged with two felonies, one for trafficking in heroin and one for trafficking in fentanyl.
Mysuncoast.com
Troopers looking for hit-and-run driver after fatal crash
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for a driver who they say hit and killed a 63-year-old Port Charlotte man riding a bicycle Monday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol says at about 6:10 p.m., the man was traveling on a bicycle with a trailer north on Prineville Street, approaching Hineline Avenue.
erienewsnow.com
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands from at least 20 people in investment scams
CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) -- A Cape Coral man was arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands from at least 20 people in fraudulent investment scams. Ludovic Laroche, 54, was arrested on charges of racketeering, securities/investments prohibited practices, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities and violations of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man convicted of murder sentenced to federal prison for having an IED
A Cape Coral man who had been convicted of murder has been sentenced to federal prison after being found in possession of an improvised explosive device. The United States Department of Justice says William Earl Siebert, 47, has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing an unregistered destructive device. Siebert pled guilty to the charge in June.
Florida Teens Spark Police Investigation Filming Themselves Torturing, Killing an Alligator
Florida teens reportedly sparked an investigation after filming themselves torturing and killing a local alligator with a machete earlier this week. According to NBC News, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now launching a criminal investigation into the alligator incident at Bonita Springs. Authorities reported that the footage showed a young boy torturing the gator with a machete. This resulted in the animal’s death.
WINKNEWS.com
2 dead, 1 injured following barricaded subject in DeSoto County
DeSoto County deputies say one man is dead and a woman is injured following an incident with a barricaded suspect on SW Charlotte Street. The barricaded suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after deputies entered the home to clear the residence. All nearby roadways were shut down...
DeSoto County deputies investigating homicide south of Arcadia
Deputies say they're investigating a homicide where a man was shot and killed along with the suspect being found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man arrested, accused of investment scams
A 54-year-old Cape Coral man was arrested after authorities say he stole hundreds of thousands from at least 20 victims through fraudulent investment scams. Ludovic Laroche faces charges of racketeering, securities/investments prohibited practices, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities and violations of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
45-Year-Old Heather Ellis Has Been Located Safe
SARASOTA, Fla. – Heather Ellis has been located and is home safe, according to police. The Sarasota Police Department was asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing adult. Heather Ellis, 45, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near the 2500
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Buy my fentanyl
Civil Dispute: Long-term hotel guests who refused to leave after overextending their stay became a dispute when they stopped making payments. The complainant stated the guests had been staying in the room since September, and when told they would have to leave after not paying became verbally hostile toward her, at which point she called law enforcement. When police informed one of the guests he would have to leave, he was in the process of packing his belongings would leave within the hour. The hotel employee was advised to call police the next morning if the room was not vacated.
Correctional Officer charged with contraband after transactions with inmate
A correctional officer has been charged after he was caught selling food and cigarettes to an inmate at the Charlotte Correctional Institution.
Woman fatally struck by pickup truck in Sarasota County
A pedestrian was killed in a Sarasota County crash, the sheriff's office said.
WINKNEWS.com
Man dies in crash in Collier County on Friday
A 60-year-old man died in a car crash in Collier County Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was driving south on Yahl Street, north of Seward Avenue in Naples. The driver then lost control of the pickup truck just before 6 p.m. The truck rotated and...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies: Woman arrested after chase through Immokalee in stolen car
A woman was arrested in Immokalee on Tuesday afternoon after deputies say she stole a car and led them on a chase when they tried to pull her over. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Lynn Alvarado, 52, was arrested after deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stolen silver Dodge Charger. They found the Charger near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and South 4th Street, but the driver, Alvarado, sped away when deputies tried to pull her over.
amisun.com
Bradenton Beach bust yields funny money, meth
BRADENTON BEACH – Police officers Eric Hill and Charles Marose got more than they bargained for when they responded to a burglary call on Nov. 5. At 4:30 p.m., the officers were dispatched to 1202 Gulf Drive N. where they met the property manager, who said the house was being occupied despite the fact it hadn’t been booked for rent and nobody had permission to be in the home at the time.
