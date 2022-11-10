ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yet another key economic report is showing inflation pressures are easing

A key measure of inflation, wholesale prices, rose by 8% in October from a year before, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While still historically high, it was the smallest increase since July of last year and significantly better than forecasts. It's the second inflation report this month to show signs of cooling in the rising prices that have plagued the economy.
Wealthier shoppers turn to Walmart for groceries

Wealthier customers pinched by inflation are switching to Walmart for groceries, boosting sales at America's largest retailer. Walmart on Tuesday reported annual US sales growth of 8.2% last quarter at stores open for at least a year. The results beat Wall Street analysts' expectations, pushing Walmart's stock up around 6% during pre-market trading Tuesday.
How the crypto fallout could affect you

The crypto industry is still reeling from last week's shocking death spiral of digital currency exchange FTX. The company's bankruptcy filing has left financial backers in the lurch — including the usual suspects in Silicon Valley, from Masayoshi Son's SoftBank to VC firm Sequoia. A few names on the...

