Should Netflix Have Given Ryan Murphy’s Monster More Seasons?

If you're an avid Netflix watcher, you will know all about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. It is the first season of the controversial American true crime series, Monster, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix. The first season focused on the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, an American serial killer and sex offender who killed 17 men and boys. The show was extremely popular with viewers and was streamed at number 1 globally, with 196.2 million hours viewed following its premiere.
I’m A Celeb: Boy George And Chris Moyles’ Secret Connection

They’ve seemed to have kept it a secret from both viewers and their fellow campmates, but Chris Moyles and Boy George have apparently been good friends for years after meeting through Chris’ girlfriend of seven years, Tiffany Austin. Tiffany has been Boy George’s day-to-day manager since 2018 and...
Boy George Has Fans In Hysterics With Face Yoga Exercises, Try His Botox Alternative Now

We all have our morning routines. For some, it's a coffee before anything else, for others it's a mug of warm water and lemon followed by an elaborate beauty regimen - we see you Victoria Beckham. In Boy George's case though, it's meditating on the veranda while his I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! campmates continue to snooze.

