If you're an avid Netflix watcher, you will know all about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. It is the first season of the controversial American true crime series, Monster, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix. The first season focused on the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, an American serial killer and sex offender who killed 17 men and boys. The show was extremely popular with viewers and was streamed at number 1 globally, with 196.2 million hours viewed following its premiere.

11 HOURS AGO