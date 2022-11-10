Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Technical Center's CNA program holds free vital signs clinic
Waldo County Technical Center’s (WCTC) Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) students recently held a free in-house vital signs clinic. CNA students practiced their documentation skills while checking temperature, pulse and respiration of fellow students and Tech Center staff members. One CNA student who checked vital signs was Madison Oliver, a...
penbaypilot.com
Learn How to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language - Program Starts Nov. 30
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an online professional development program, “Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language.” This three-day online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 &14 from 1–3 p.m. ET via Zoom. The cost is $175 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
penbaypilot.com
Nov. 15 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Youngtown Inn’s new restaurant Aster & Rose is French-inspired with relaxed, contemporary fare
LINCOLNVILLE—It’s been more than a year since Michael and Karrie Nowak moved into their new home and turnkey inn, the Youngtown Inn, and now they are finally ready to put the word out that Aster & Rose, the inn’s renovated restaurant, has found its stride. The couple...
penbaypilot.com
Gardens Aglow Nominated for the 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights
For the fifth year in a row, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow has been nominated for the annual USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. Each year, a panel of experts and members of the 10Best editorial team select 20 nominees for the lighting display category. The top 10 winners will be decided by popular vote. Gardens Aglow was voted 4th best in 2021 and 3rd best in 2020, 2019 and 2018. The complete list of 2022 nominees is below:
penbaypilot.com
Eli Kemberling, obituary
CAMDEN — Eli Kemberling passed away unexpectedly at the age of 30 on November 9 in Denver, Colorado. He is the son of Vicky Willey and the late Paul Kemberling, and is survived by his siblings, Jeremiah and Grace Kemberling. Eli was born on July 20, 1992, in San...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast City Council to address wastewater improvements, increased ambulance fees, new airport hangars
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes confirmation of a new Belfast Police officers increasing ambulatory service fees, wastewater improvements, and new airport hangars, among other topics. Belfast Police Chief Robert...
penbaypilot.com
Rockport seeks partnership funding with Maine DOT for Village improvements, Goose River Bridge planning, sidewalks to schools
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Select Board will hear Monday evening, Nov. 14, about an effort to work with the Maine Dept. of Transportation on plans for a new Goose River Bridge at the harbor, and improving the town’s bike and pedestrian infrastructure. The vehicle for accomplishing this is through a new DOT program, the Village Partner Initiative.
penbaypilot.com
Educational Technician III
Camden Rockport Schools is an exceptional school district located in a scenic coastal community and provides a highly competitive salary and benefits package. As a district, we are committed to equity, excellence, the environment, and forward thinking. Our simple, but powerful mission drives our work – Be Kind. Work Hard. Keep Learning. We highly value our sense of place and surroundings which boast mountains, lakes, rivers, a ski hill, and the ocean.
penbaypilot.com
MRC seeks community support to build disc golf course
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center is planning on building a disc golf course and is in need of community assistance. The MRC has schedule a planning session for Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and invites community members to attend to learn how the community can contribute to the project.
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: The Ambivalence of Autumn
Fall has always been – or used to be – cut and dried. The leaves started to turn in late September, around the time of the first frost. Then came the fair – take your pick: Fryeburg or Common Ground – with its frosty mornings turning warm by noon. A few days later and gardeners woke up to the killing frost, the morning they’d been waiting for.
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for SAD 28 board meeting Nov. 16
CAMDEN — The agenda has been set for the next SAD 28 school board meeting Wednesday, Nov. 16. The meeting will be held in the Rose Hall Board Room at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to the Agenda. 3....
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Nov. 7-11. Appleton. Allens Blueberry Freezer Inc. to Cecilia S. Lopez. Robert C. Alexander and Madeline M. Alexander to Khalid Muslih and Kari E. Phillips. Kevin Charette to Kevin Charette and Jennifer Marie Ezzy.
penbaypilot.com
Maine law enforcement responds to multiple active shooter threats in schools, thought to be a hoax
The Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, that it is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with initial investigations. At this time these reports are believed to...
penbaypilot.com
Juanita Carrol (Leathers) Richards, obituary
BELFAST — Juanita Carrol (Leathers) Richards, died November 10, 2022 in Belfast. She was born December 9, 1948 in Belfast to Henry and Lydia Mae Frances (Hall) Leathers. She was predeceased by both parents and six brothers; eight sisters; her daughter Doreen Emily Orcutt; great-granddaughter, Taylor Greenleaf; and her dog, Gypsy Rose.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
Belfast — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 4. Holly Boone, 34, of Belfast, was issued a...
penbaypilot.com
Time set for Medomak Valley’s chance at football state title
The Medomak Valley varsity football team will vie for the Class C state championship Saturday, Nov. 19 against Leavitt at Cameron Stadium in Bangor at 2:30 p.m. Prior to the Medomak Valley contest, Foxcroft Academy will challenge Lisbon/St. Dominic at 11 a.m. for the Class D crown. Meanwhile, at Fitzpatrick...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 1. William E. Foster, 36,...
