Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing. The S&P 500 index rose 1.5%...
Wall Street slips, gives back some of last week’s big gains
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday, giving back some of their huge gains made last week on hopes the worst of the nation’s inflation may finally have passed. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, or 35.68 points, to 3,957.25 after drifting between gains and losses...
Should You Really Be Buying Stocks Right Now?
The argument against pouring more money into stocks right now isn't a bad one. We're still technically in a bear market, after all, and a mixed midterm election result means the federal government probably won't be passing any major legislation in the foreseeable future. If your instincts are telling you...
3 Things Investors Can Do Today To Make the Most of This Bear Market
Despite a rally in October, the bear market continues to pressure investors. Many young investors have never experienced a prolonged bear market, and even older investors may feel uneasy as their portfolios are likely quite a bit less valuable at this point. But a bear market presents several opportunities. Opportunities...
Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden reiterates support for US 'One China' policy, doesn't see 'imminent attempt' from Beijing to invade Taiwan. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
White House: Biden objected to China's 'coercive' actions against Taiwan, raised human rights concerns with Xi
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — White House: Biden objected to China's 'coercive' actions against Taiwan, raised human rights concerns with Xi. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
