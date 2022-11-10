Read full article on original website
WSFA
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.
Opelika-Auburn News
Can you help police identify two suspects connected to a vehicle break-in at the Opelika Sportsplex?
Opelika police are investigating an unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft of property, second degree and are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects. The break-in occurred at the Opelika Sportsplex, located at 1001 Andrews Road, at 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 16. Police said a...
WTVM
Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
wdhn.com
Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
alabamanews.net
Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery
A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked. The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway. Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when...
Alabama man dead after head-on collision sends car into parking lot
An Alabama man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a multiple-vehicle crash earlier in the week. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Michael L. McCants, 39, died Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center, four days after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, one mile north of Selma.
elmoreautauganews.com
Do you recognize this Person? CrimeStoppers, Millbrook Police Seek Identity and a reward is offered
The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. The Millbrook Police Department is requesting assistance identifying an unknown male who is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property 3rd degree that occurred on October 21, 2022 in the 100 block of Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook, AL.
WTVM
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
elmoreautauganews.com
Anthony Hall Cleared of Suspicion in Millbrook Walmart Theft; Search continues for Actual Suspect
The photos shown above are the actual suspect. If you have information that could lead to the suspect, please contact CrimeStoppers. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department has confirmed they have cleared Anthony Dewayne Hall of suspicion and involvement in a recent Theft of Property from the Millbrook Walmart. An anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers was incorrect.
elmoreautauganews.com
Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges
Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Woman Arrested, charged with Theft from Millbrook Walmart
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police responded to Walmart, located at 145 Kelley Blvd, with regard to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the alleged offender, later identified as Shelia Tillman, a 56-year-old Montgomery resident, attempted to leave the business with approximately $650.00 worth of merchandise without remitting payment. Tillman was taken into custody, without incident, being placed under arrest for Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Tillman was transported to the Millbrook Police Department, where she was turned over to detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigative Division. Tillman was processed and later transported to the Elmore County Jail, where she remains awaiting warrants to be obtained and served.
WSFA
Selma man dies days after wreck in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died days after a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. State troopers said the wreck happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Alabama 22 near County Road 65, about a mile north of Selma. Officials said...
WTVM
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate
A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
wdhn.com
Police need help identifying suspect accused of identity theft, PPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Prattville Police Department is requesting help identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and using stolen credit card information in Dothan. According to Prattville Investigators, between October 2 and October 19, 2022, the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim in Prattville. Police say the...
WSFA
Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday evening. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.
elmoreautauganews.com
Chilton County Man Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm Following a Shootout
Law Enforcement Coordinator/Public Information Officer. U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama. Montgomery, Alabama – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Paul David Chapman, 50, from Verbena, Alabama, was sentenced to 50 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. Following his prison sentence, Chapman will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.
WTVM
Lee County officals speak on homelessness in the area
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In this holiday season, homelessness continues to plague parts of East Alabama. Local leaders in Lee County want to create solutions. Mayor Gary Fuller says the county recognizes the homelessness after recently receiving calls from residents about needing help. He says right now, they have resources, but a building to house some residents is a need in Lee County.
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
WSFA
I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
