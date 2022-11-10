Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges
Bellefontaine Police responded to a domestic violence call Monday morning just before 1:00. Police were sent to Pratt Street in Bellefontaine where a female victim reported that Tim Tewksbury shoved her on multiple occasions during an argument. The victim said that Tewksbury threw a bag of tobacco at her face...
hometownstations.com
A Findlay man was arrested after a long police chase Monday afternoon
Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer's arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
Lima woman faces prison for drug possession
LIMA — A Lima woman faces between three years and 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Tesa Wireman, 27, agreed to a plea deal on Monday to change the code section under which she was charged, lowering the mandatory minimum sentence she will face. She also pleaded guilty to four forfeiture of money specifications which the state deemed “contraband and/or property derived from or through the commission of the offense.”
Police warn of increase of break-ins, car thefts during colder months
DAYTON — As temperatures drop, police are asking people to be extra careful to make sure car thefts don’t go up. While it’s tempting to leave your car running while you run errands leaving your in the ignition makes it much easier for thieves. Major Jason Hall...
peakofohio.com
County Drug Task Force makes bust in Quincy
Three Piqua residents were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday night in Quincy following a narcotic enforcement operation. The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Township Road 255. The driver, James Hughes, 48, was placed under arrest on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.
Lima man get 5 years prison for OVIs, burglary
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Monday morning to five years in prison for two operating a vehicle while intoxicated offenses and burglary. Domminic Potts, 29, is convicted of two OVIs stemming from two separate June 2021 incidents and third-degree felony burglary for an October 2020 offense. Potts was initially charged with aggravated burglary and assault for the 2020 incident but agreed to a plea deal lowering one charge and dismissing the other.
Henderson gets 18 years for robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man who in surveillance footage robbed and assaulted another in May was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday afternoon. Aaron Henderson, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felonious assault in exchange for the dismissal of a having weapons under disability charge. Both convictions have a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, though the latter was not factored into his sentence.
‘He had a knife;’ Suspect in custody after attempted armed robbery at Lowe’s in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG — A suspect is in custody after an attempted armed robbery at a Lowe’s in Miamisburg Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the Lowe’s on Martin’s Drive around 3:55 p.m. to reports of a customer who said a man tried to take her car keys.
Dayton police warn of scammers pretending to be officer, asking for money
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is alerting residents of scam callers pretending to work for the department. Police said the scam call will come up as “Dayton Police” on the caller ID, however, it is not legitimate. The caller’s number may even come up as the...
Woman dies in Madison County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
dayton247now.com
SPD: Officer-involved shooting suspect told passenger he was member of KKK
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division releasing more details into what led to an officer-involved shooting in Springfield Sunday. Officers were called about 7:17 a.m. to the Sunoco at 720 Selma Road for a report of a man on the gas station's lot with a gun, according to the incident report. The report goes on that the man had pointed a gun at someone. Officers say they arrived at 8:12 a.m. to meet a man who told police he met the suspect at a convenience store on the 1800 block of South Limestone Street, and later asked him for a ride to a motel on East Main Street.
Police, Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Crews are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Springfield Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of Selma Road around 7:40 a.m., according to Springfield Police Department. SPD said that further information is not available at this time. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations confirmed...
sciotopost.com
Madison County – Armed Man Chased From Grove City and Back
Madison – An armed man was chased from Madison county into another county and back to Madison county last night. According to OSP around 12:30 am West Jefferson OSP attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation when the driver of the vehicle took off. The driver went East into Franklin County then south onto Georgesville road when the driver stopped and produced a handgun at the OSP officer. He then took off again heading back toward Madison County.
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Officer involved shooting ends in arrest
BUCYRUS—Details are emerging from shooting incidents that began in Morrow County and ended moments ago in Bucyrus. According to a news release from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, they are currently investigating multiple shootings in the 7000 block of County Road 30. They confirmed that a suspect is...
wktn.com
Ada Man Injured in Findlay Crash
An Ada man was injured in a crash to start the weekend in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 36 year old Shawn Christopher was driving east in the 1100 block of Tiffin Avenue when 20 year old Isabelle Lutz, of Findlay, failed to yield while attempting a left hand turn.
Man sentenced to 30 years for Short North robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found guilty of coordinating a string of Short North robberies last summer has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison. Basho Arbo, a 20-year-old from Columbus, was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 30.5 years in prison for six counts of aggravated robbery, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office said […]
Police invesigating suspicious death after woman found dead inside truck in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a truck in west Columbus Sunday evening. Just before 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a truck parked in the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue near the Hilltop neighborhood.
peakofohio.com
Ottawa man escapes injury after vehicle catches fire
An Ottawa man escaped injury after his vehicle caught fire on Route 33, between County Road 37 and County Road 57, Monday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. The Huntsville Fire Department reports Chris Reeves was traveling home from Columbus when the rear of his 2013 Ford Transit started to smoke.
At least 1 arrested in pursuit of reported stolen car that struck police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — One person was arrested Friday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser on eastbound Social Row Road in Sugarcreek Twp., Greene County. The arrest occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lytle Trails Road in...
