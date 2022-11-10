Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Prisoner Died After Rikers Officer Denied Giving Him Asthma Care: According to the LawsuitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Related
North Bellmore Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband After Revealing Divorce Plans To Family: DA
A 42-year-old mother from New York was stabbed to death by her husband hours after revealing to family that she intended to divorce him, prosecutors said. Long Island resident Anthony Paruolo, age 37, of North Bellmore, was formally arraigned on murder charges in Nassau County Court Monday, Nov. 14, in the death of his wife, Danielle Paruolo.
Ex-con sentenced for trying to sneak loaded gun through Newark Liberty
A New York man who's prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a past conviction has been sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to get a loaded firearm through security at Newark Liberty International Airport a year ago. Desmond Herring, 48, was sentenced on Friday to 37 months...
Detectives Overhear Alleged Drug Deal
BRICK – Officers on patrol overheard people talking about drugs which resulted in the arrests of alleged dealers and users. The arrests took place at 8 p.m. on November 10 near the Walmart on Route 88. Street Crimes Unit Detectives said they overheard four people talking about drugs so they made contact with the suspects. They also called in Officer Ray LaPoint with his K-9 partner Rebel who did an exterior sniff of a vehicle. When the dog indicated the presence of drugs, the vehicle was searched, revealing crack and paraphernalia, police said.
theeastcountygazette.com
Prosecutors Claim That A Coffee Table In A Bronx Apartment Was Found To Contain About $7 Million Worth of Fentanyl And Heroin
THE NEW YORK After discovering about $7 million worth of fentanyl and heroin at an apartment near Van Cortlandt Park. A Bronx man is now being charged. According to the authorities, Samuel Rojas-Camacho, 59. He detains earlier this week on suspicion of possession and paraphernalia. Authorities claim that he repeatedly...
hudsontv.com
3 Shot, A 4th Injured Following Friday Incident In Jersey City
Photo Credit: Google Maps Three people are being treated for non-life threatening, gunshot wounds, and a fourth for injuries from glass, following an incident at approximately 4 pm on Friday afternoon in the Bergen-Lafayette section of Jersey City. The shootings took place in the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue .
UPDATE: Victim In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting Dies, Killer Remains At Large
UPDATE: A man struck by gunfire at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening died at the hospital, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed. Shots rang out outside the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m. Responders told Daily Voice that a 28-year-old city...
Man dies day after double drive-by shooting in the Bronx
The 21-year-old victim, identified as Jayden Goodridge, of the Bronx, was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln on Monday.
Jailhouse phone calls played of driver after crash that paralyzed Staten Island woman
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prison wasn’t the only thing weighing on Robert Mustari in the days following his arrest. Phone calls the defendant placed from Rikers Island were heard by a jury Thursday on day six of an attempted murder trial in state Supreme Court, St. George, surrounding a 2020 crash in New Springville in which he was driving. One that left his then love-interest, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
Police ID Union County Murder Victim, 44
A 44-year-old Roselle man was shot and killed in broad daylight over the weekend in Rahway, authorities said. Jack Harris was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was pronounced...
Staten Island mom, 35, faces federal parental kidnapping charge after allegedly trying to enter Canada with child
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman has been indicted on a federal charge of international parental kidnapping after she allegedly tried to cross the U.S.-Canadian border in North Dakota with a 7-year-old child. Nicole Ramos, 35, was charged in U.S. District Court in North Dakota and stands...
NYPD seeks identity of man with ‘Sarah’ tattoo found unconscious on Bronx street
Update: The man has now been identified by police. Investigators did not disclose further information about how it’s believed he fell unconscious. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is seeking the identity of a man with a distinct tattoo who was found unconscious Friday on […]
Three people, including 15-year-old, wounded in Paterson shooting
Three people, including a 15-year-old, were injured in a shooting in Paterson on Saturday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – a 36-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old – were struck by gunfire on North Main and Presidential Boulevard at around 12:08 p.m.
pix11.com
Men rob woman after she confronts them about harassing Bronx street vendor: NYPD
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pair of men robbed a woman in the Bronx after she confronted them over their treatment of a street vendor, police said Saturday. The men threw a street vendor’s merchandise on the ground near East 163rd Street and Southern Boulevard on Oct. 19, officials said. A 46-year-old woman confronted the men.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Middlesex Man Arrested And Charged In New Jersey Shul Threat Plot
A Middlesex County man was arrested today for posting a manifesto online containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was arrested this morning and is charged by complaint with one count of transmitting a threat...
NYPD files charges against Amazon worker, 25, in alleged fire-extinguisher incident at Staten Island warehouse
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD has filed charges against a 25-year-old Amazon employee who allegedly pulled an alarm, sprayed a fire extinguisher and stole from his co-workers at the company’s warehouse complex in Bloomfield. The bizarre incident, which began around 6 a.m., injured and panicked employees and...
NY1
Poor oversight led to fraud in New York unemployment system, audit finds
Billions of dollars in improper and fraudulent payments by New York's unemployment system were made during the COVID-19 pandemic due to weak oversight and a failure to make needed updates to how money is sent to people in genuine need, according to an audit released Tuesday by the state comptroller's office.
NY1
Rikers Island officers charged with faking sick for paid leave
A trio of Rikers Island correction officers each took more than a year of paid sick leave during a staffing shortage and lied for at least part of that time frame about not being able to work, prosecutors say. Officers Steven Cange, 49, of Brooklyn, Monica Coaxum, 36, of Harrison...
Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
NBC New York
Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ
Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day. Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on...
Comments / 0