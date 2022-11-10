ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Detectives Overhear Alleged Drug Deal

BRICK – Officers on patrol overheard people talking about drugs which resulted in the arrests of alleged dealers and users. The arrests took place at 8 p.m. on November 10 near the Walmart on Route 88. Street Crimes Unit Detectives said they overheard four people talking about drugs so they made contact with the suspects. They also called in Officer Ray LaPoint with his K-9 partner Rebel who did an exterior sniff of a vehicle. When the dog indicated the presence of drugs, the vehicle was searched, revealing crack and paraphernalia, police said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
theeastcountygazette.com

Prosecutors Claim That A Coffee Table In A Bronx Apartment Was Found To Contain About $7 Million Worth of Fentanyl And Heroin

THE NEW YORK After discovering about $7 million worth of fentanyl and heroin at an apartment near Van Cortlandt Park. A Bronx man is now being charged. According to the authorities, Samuel Rojas-Camacho, 59. He detains earlier this week on suspicion of possession and paraphernalia. Authorities claim that he repeatedly...
BRONX, NY
hudsontv.com

3 Shot, A 4th Injured Following Friday Incident In Jersey City

Photo Credit: Google Maps Three people are being treated for non-life threatening, gunshot wounds, and a fourth for injuries from glass, following an incident at approximately 4 pm on Friday afternoon in the Bergen-Lafayette section of Jersey City. The shootings took place in the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue .
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Jailhouse phone calls played of driver after crash that paralyzed Staten Island woman

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prison wasn’t the only thing weighing on Robert Mustari in the days following his arrest. Phone calls the defendant placed from Rikers Island were heard by a jury Thursday on day six of an attempted murder trial in state Supreme Court, St. George, surrounding a 2020 crash in New Springville in which he was driving. One that left his then love-interest, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID Union County Murder Victim, 44

A 44-year-old Roselle man was shot and killed in broad daylight over the weekend in Rahway, authorities said. Jack Harris was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was pronounced...
RAHWAY, NJ
pix11.com

Men rob woman after she confronts them about harassing Bronx street vendor: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pair of men robbed a woman in the Bronx after she confronted them over their treatment of a street vendor, police said Saturday. The men threw a street vendor’s merchandise on the ground near East 163rd Street and Southern Boulevard on Oct. 19, officials said. A 46-year-old woman confronted the men.
BRONX, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

Middlesex Man Arrested And Charged In New Jersey Shul Threat Plot

A Middlesex County man was arrested today for posting a manifesto online containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was arrested this morning and is charged by complaint with one count of transmitting a threat...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NY1

Rikers Island officers charged with faking sick for paid leave

A trio of Rikers Island correction officers each took more than a year of paid sick leave during a staffing shortage and lied for at least part of that time frame about not being able to work, prosecutors say. Officers Steven Cange, 49, of Brooklyn, Monica Coaxum, 36, of Harrison...
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 WOBM

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ

