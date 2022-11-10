BRICK – Officers on patrol overheard people talking about drugs which resulted in the arrests of alleged dealers and users. The arrests took place at 8 p.m. on November 10 near the Walmart on Route 88. Street Crimes Unit Detectives said they overheard four people talking about drugs so they made contact with the suspects. They also called in Officer Ray LaPoint with his K-9 partner Rebel who did an exterior sniff of a vehicle. When the dog indicated the presence of drugs, the vehicle was searched, revealing crack and paraphernalia, police said.

