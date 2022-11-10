ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Gisele Buys Massive Home Right Across From Tom Brady

By Dustin Schutte
 5 days ago
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may not be sharing a house any longer but they’re also not going to be too far apart. A recent report from TMZ Sports indicates the model recently purchased a home very close to her ex-husband.

Bündchen recently closed on an $11.5 million home, per the report. The new home is located across the street from where Brady is currently building a home in Miami Beach.

It sounds like this was a calculated decision on the end of both parties. Brady and Bündchen said after their divorce went final that their two children would continue to be the primary focus. Owning homes close to each other certainly makes co-parenting much easier.

Per TMZ Sports’ report, Bündchen’s home has everything you’d expect in an $11 million home. That includes a home theatre, gym, playroom and dock.

Just a few weeks ago, Brady and Bündchen announced that they would divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Both Have ‘Full Access’ to Children

While both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen released statements about focusing on their children during the separation, it was unclear if there would be any custody battle. It doesn’t appear to be an issue for the two parents.

A report from PEOPLE indicated that both parents will have “full access” to the children.

“They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” the source told PEOPLE. “That’s not who either of them are.”

“The kids adore them both, and they’ll have full access to both, whenever they want,” the source continues. “They’re not vindictive like that.”

Obviously, Bündchen buying a house across the street from her ex-husband makes that co-parenting situation much easier on everyone.

